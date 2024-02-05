Akron reaches settlement with protesters arrested during Jayland Walker demonstrations

Akron has reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed against the city, city leaders and numerous officers by 24 people who were arrested during protests of Jayland fatal Walker’s shooting in 2022.

A protester runs through tear gas as officers in riot gear progress down Main Street near University Avenue during protests in response to the shooting death of Jayland Walker, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Akron.

Among the plaintiffs were several high-profile activists, including Jacob Blake Sr., Bianca Austin and Javonna Beasley, the sister of Jaymeisha Beasley, Jayland Walker’s fiancée.

Mayor Shammas Malik said the law department recommended that the suit be settled “based on the potential cost associated with continuing to litigate it.”

“This decision was made with the fiscal responsibility of our taxpayers’ hard-earned money in mind, and we take that duty very seriously,” Malik said in an emailed statement.

The Beacon Journal is seeking a comment from the attorneys representing the protesters.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit claims the city unlawfully arrested people who were expressing themselves or just in the wrong place at the wrong time and prosecuted them in cases that dragged on for months. All 24 of their cases ultimately were dismissed or resulted in not-guilty verdicts by a jury or judge.

Attorneys for the city and the protesters had mediation conferences before Magistrate Judge James Grimes Jr. on Jan. 18 and 22.

After the second mediation, Grimes said in court records that a resolution had been reached. He said the parties would finalize the settlement by Feb. 2 and the first payment would be made by Feb. 23.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron settles suit by protesters arrested in Jayland Walker protests