As coronavirus crushes jobs, Trump will sign order banning some immigrants

In a late-night tweet Monday, President Trump announced his intention to sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” citing the coronavirus crisis and “the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

At a White House press briefing Tuesday evening, Trump elaborated on the executive order, which he said “is being written now as we speak” and will be ready for him to sign “most likely tomorrow.”

Trump said that the ban would be in effect for 60 days, with the potential for extension, and apply only to “individuals seeking permanent residency” in the U.S.

Though he said the order would not apply to people entering the country “on a temporary basis” as in those with temporary or seasonal work visas — stating explicitly that “the farmers will not be affected” — he claimed that “by pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens.” He also suggested that curbing immigration would “conserve vital medical resources for American citizens.”

Trump was notably not accompanied by any officials from the Department of Homeland Security, which would be tasked with implementing such an order. As of Tuesday evening, representatives from DHS had not released any details nor had they responded to multiple requests for more information regarding the president’s announcement.

“Of course DHS doesn’t have any idea what this is or what it will look like … because this isn't about policy, it’s about politics,” said Ben Johnson, executive director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Johnson suggested that Trump’s tweet, and the executive order that is reportedly expected to follow, were an attempt to “distract, blame and divide” in response to questions about the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s immigration announcement comes as the president has promoted reopening the businesses that have closed under efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, recently encouraging protests against social distancing restrictions in several states. It also follows backlash from many prominent members of Trump’s base, who’ve criticized the administration’s efforts to solicit foreign workers for some essential industries, as more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the president declared the pandemic a national emergency last month.

Prior to Monday’s announcement from Trump, the administration had already enacted several measures in response to the coronavirus crisis that have effectively brought the immigration system to a near-complete halt.

Starting with a ban on almost all travel to the U.S. from China, Trump has since expanded his coronavirus-related restrictions to include foreigners traveling from Iran and most of Europe. All non-essential travel across the Mexican and Canadian borders has been shut down, refugee resettlement suspended and practically all visa, green card and citizenship services have been put on pause.