Augusta commissioners propose 6-month probation for convenience store plagued by crime

Augusta officials might place on probation an Augusta convenience store experiencing issues with local crime.

City commissioners, business owners and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday discussed violent crime at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road during a commission meeting. Commissioners ultimately instructed the Planning and Development department to craft language for a six-month probationary period to be considered at a later meeting.

If approved, there will be additional oversight and random checks of the business from the sheriff's office during that period.

The property owner, Sae Pak, said dozens of cameras and special duty security officers have done little to curb crime. Pak estimated he lost 60-70% of his business since 2009 due to increased violence in the area.

"This was the best location in Augusta in 2009," said the owner of Smart Grocery. "Our store was in the top 30 in lottery sales. ... The crime is not stopping."

The store was the scene of a fatal shooting in December that claimed the life of 32-year-old Jeremiah Griffin, of Augusta, according to previous reporting. Sanqwon J. Berry, 16, is wanted for murder and possession of a gun during a crime in connection to the shooting.

Just a few months prior, in July, one person was injured in a shooting at the business, according to previous reporting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once and he was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Pak said he believes the crime is coming from The Landings apartments, which are now largely vacant. He added the Little Caesars is leaving the strip mall because of the violence.

Over the last three years, two homicides and five aggravated assaults with a gun have occurred at Smart Grocery alone. However, a review of the total number of incidents at the convenience store showed there are about 50 non-violent crimes requiring assistance from law enforcement each year.

