How safe is the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road? A look at crimes over the years.

Augusta commissioners recently called a local convenience store, Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road, into question; voicing concerns about a pattern of violent crime at the business.

Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight is looking at what can be done to prevent future crimes, suggesting increased security, limiting hours or revoking the business's license. A discussion with the sheriff's office, commissioners and the business owner is set to take place during Tuesday's commission meeting.

McKnight said she has seen deputies periodically sitting in the parking lot, but not all the time.

"We need to somebody there on a nightly basis, maybe in an unmarked patrol car, and I've been told the owner of Smart Grocery may be willing to pay to hire private security," she said. "I'm not going to blame the owners, because they may be doing everything they can. Until we hear the owner speak, we never want to shut businesses down."

Most recently, the store was the scene of a fatal shooting, which claimed the life of 32-year-old Jeremiah Griffin, of Augusta, according to previous reporting. Sanqwon J. Berry, 16, is wanted for murder and possession of a gun during a crime in connection to the shooting.

Just a few months prior, in July, one person was injured in a shooting at the business, according to previous reporting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once and he was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Both shootings occurred after 8 p.m. and the business's website lists its hours as 6 a.m. to midnight, except on Sundays and Mondays, when it remains open 24 hours.

"There is a pattern that has been ongoing and it's got to be stopped," McKnight said. "We should not be tolerating this kind of activity. If we have somebody sitting there monitoring it, that probably would discourage drug dealers or gang members from coming there and they'll have to go find another place to play. It would be nice to run them out of state."

Richmond County records show the number of violent crimes at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta from 2021 to 2023.

Crimes at Smart Grocery in Augusta

A three-year crime grid on the location from Richmond County Sheriff's Office records shows a pattern of both violent and non-violent crime, with the main concern noted as drug activity.

In 2021, there were 10 drug incidents, which dropped to five in 2022 and four in 2023, according to records.

Over the last three years, two homicides and five aggravated assaults with a gun have occurred at the business.

However, a review of the total number of incidents at the location showed there are about 50 non-violent crimes requiring assistance from law enforcement each year.

In 2021, there were 57 incidents requiring the generation of incident reports. In 2022, there were 43 and in 2023, there were 42, according to records.

As of Jan. 25, there have been four incidents this year at the business requiring deputies' to file reports, according to records.

