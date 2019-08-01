Biden aims at Trump at start of debate

During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Detroit, former Vice President Joe Biden directed his opening statement at President Trump.

“I’m running for president to restore the soul of this country,” Biden said, repeating a message from his campaign announcement video.

“We have a president who, as everybody’s acknowledged here, every day is ripping into [the] social fabric of this country. But no one man has the capacity to rip that apart. It’s too strong, we’re too good.”

He pointed to the diversity on the debate stage, where all Democratic candidates of color were present.

“Mr. President, this is America,” Biden said, prompting applause from the audience. “And we are strong and great because of this diversity, Mr. President. Not in spite of it, Mr. President.”

Joe Biden (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP) More

Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, brought up Trump’s latest attacks against “the Squad” of Democratic freshmen — four women of color who he said should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” — and the president’s tweets about House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, whose majority-black district he called a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Mr. President, let’s get something straight,” Biden said, “We love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay and we are certainly not going to leave it to you.”

Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience.

Read more from Yahoo News: