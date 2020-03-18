Biden routs Sanders in Florida, Illinois primaries as coronavirus uncertainty clouds the future

Amid growing restrictions over the global coronavirus outbreak, Joe Biden racked up primary wins over Bernie Sanders in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, making his delegate lead for the Democratic presidential nomination all but insurmountable before the party’s scheduled convention in July.

As polls closed at 8 p.m. ET in Florida, Biden was declared the winner by the Associated Press. Ahead by nearly 40 points with 77 percent of the votes counted in a state that awards 219 delegates proportionally, Biden was sure to pad his overall delegate lead over Sanders.

Biden was also declared the winner in Illinois, a state that awards 101 delegates, some 30 minutes later.

Biden was also expected to win handily in Arizona, where polls close at 11 p.m. ET, and he leads in polls by double-digits.

As Biden continued his march toward the Democratic nomination, Donald Trump won enough delegates in the Illinois Republican primary to secure the GOP presidential nomination, the AP projected.

Rather than give a speech about the election results, Sanders held a live stream on the coronavirus outbreak before polls in Florida and Illinois had closed. He detailed proposals — including mobilizing the U.S. Army and National Guard to construct makeshift hospitals and providing funds for workers who lose their employment — for what he said would need to be a massive government effort to counter the pandemic and its economic fallout.

“This will require an unprecedented amount of money, and my own guess is that we’ll be spending at least $2 trillion in funding to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe,” Sanders said.

He also said he would introduce his suggestions to Democratic leadership in the coming days and directed his viewers to read about them further at his website. Not once during his remarks did Sanders mention Tuesday’s primaries or the state of the Democratic presidential race.

“We can address this crisis and we can minimize the pain,” Sanders said.

Thanks to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Ohio postponed its elections until June 2, and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the status of future in-person primary voting. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has taken the lead on school closures and social distancing measures, announced Monday that he was recommending that Ohio delay in-person voting in the primary.

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” DeWine announced Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Ohio had reported 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pathogen. Florida had reported 160 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and four deaths. Illinois had tallied 105 cases and Arizona had reported another 18. The rapid rise in the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. has mirrored the curve experienced in Italy, where more than 27,980 cases have been confirmed and 2,158 people have died.

John Davis, a polling judge volunteer, sanitizes an electronic voting machine screen in Chicago amid concerns over the coronavirus. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Hours before residents in Illinois, Florida and Arizona headed to the polls despite guidance from the CDC to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said he was leaving the decision on whether to postpone elections up to the state governors.

“Republican and Democratic governors have made that judgement that they can do that. I don’t think it’s for me to second-guess those judgements,” Perez said in an interview with MSNBC.

But two DNC co-chairs sent a memo last week warning that states faced the prospect of penalties for pushing back primaries beyond June 9.

“If a state violates the rule on timing, or any other rule, they could be subject to penalties as prescribed in Rule 21, including at least a 50% reduction in delegates, which will need to be reviewed by the RBC [Rules and Bylaws Committee],” the memo, obtained by the Guardian, stated.