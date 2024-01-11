Chris Christie's exit: It likely helps Nikki Haley, hurts Donald Trump (and other rivals)

WASHINGTON - Chris Christie's snap decision to exit the presidential race on Wednesday probably helps Nikki Haley and hurts other Republican candidates − particularly Donald Trump.

How much?

Wait until the Jan. 23 primary in New Hampshire, the state where Haley is moving up on Trump in polls and where Christie based his now-suspended campaign.

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis

"Since Haley is the least Trump-like candidate remaining, she is the most likely to benefit," said pollster Frank Luntz.

How does it help Haley?

The former South Carolina governor and her allies moved quickly to capitalize on Christie's announcement, some pointing to polls showing that Haley was the second choice of Christie voters in New Hampshire.

"Voters have a clear choice in this election: the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership," Haley said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In recent weeks, Haley backers have lamented that Christie was splitting the anti-Trump vote, making it harder for Haley to increase her numbers against Trump.

Sarah Matthews, a former White House spokeswoman and Haley supporter who has turned against the ex-president, praised Christie for "speaking honestly about Donald Trump." She added that "his decision to bow out is the right move for a better shot at defeating Trump in the primary."

The Real Clear Politics website averaging of recent polls gives Trump the lead in New Hampshire with 43% of the vote, with Haley in second at 29.3% - and Christie in third at 12%.

How does it hurt Trump?

The Republican front-runner may agree that Christie's departure helps Haley because the anti-Trump vote is now less split.

In a Truth Social post, Trump joked about Christie - and cited critical comments he made about Haley just before his withdrawal announcement.

"I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today - I might even get to like him again!" Trump said in the post.

He then referred to a hot mic moment for Christie: "Anyway, he was just caught on a hot mic making a very truthful statement: 'She’s gonna get smoked…You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.'”

Trump is the favorite for Monday's Iowa caucuses. And Haley is looking for a strong finish in Iowa to vault her into New Hampshire.

It's a wash for DeSantis (but he agrees with Christie)

The Florida governor probably won't get much mileage out of Christie's departure.

DeSantis has largely run as Trump without the baggage. It's hard to see him picking up many votes from people who liked Christie's totally anti-Trump message.

On the social media platform X, DeSantis also cited Christie's hot mic moment: "I agree with Christie that Nikki Haley is 'going to get smoked.'"

What DeSantis didn't mention: Christie has also attacked him for his Trump-like tendencies.

More pressure on Vivek Ramaswamy?

Given his drop in the polls, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy probably won't be affected much by Christie's exit - although it may increase pressure on him to drop out as well.

Trump and his allies have been "suggesting" for weeks that Ramaswamy go ahead and endorse him.

“He will, I am sure, Endorse me," Trump said in a late December post on Truth Social. "But Vivek is a good man, and is not done yet!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exit Chris Christie: It likely helps Nikki Haley, hurts Donald Trump