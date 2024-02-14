City of Memphis releases trove of Tyre Nichols documents months after court order

Additional documents pertaining to the officers who fatally beat Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 last year, and officers who later arrived at the scene, were released by the City of Memphis Wednesday.

The documents were not set to contain statements made by officers during internal investigations and documents that reference those statements will likely be redacted.

Wednesday's release comes two weeks after hours of additional audio and footage from the night of the beating was released by the city, and comes about three months after Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. ordered the release of the documents. The court order followed a monthslong court battle between a coalition of news outlets and defendants in the state case.

"This court has determined that a delay in the public production of such information would not only advance the defendants' right to a fair trial, but also help ensure a fair trial for all parties involved in this case," Jones wrote in the November court order. "In balancing the interest of protecting the constitutional rights of the parties and the public interest in having access to information, the court now finds that the parties have had ample time to review all the records and is appropriate to rescind the previous two orders delaying the release of information in the possession of the city and county governments."

This story will be updated as The Commercial Appeal reviews the newly-released documents.

What we already knew about Tyre Nichols' death

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Nichols was pulled over in the evening hours of Jan. 7, 2023, by officers from the Memphis Police Department. Those officers were part of the since-disbanded SCORPION Unit, which was billed as a violent-crime fighting unit.

It is still unclear why Nichols was originally pulled over, with the original police narrative stating he was driving recklessly. MPD Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis later said there was no evidence Nichols was driving recklessly.

In the most recent footage release at the end of January, former officer Preston Hemphill could be seen and heard talking about potential charges with another officer. Hemphill, who was fired but was not criminally charged in Nichols' death, speculated with officers that Nichols could be charged with resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, speeding and improper lane change.

More: As some Memphis officers joked about Tyre Nichols beating, others criticized special unit

After he was pulled over, officers could be seen yelling at Nichols, and eventually pulling him from the car and taken to the ground. While being held on the ground by multiple officers, Hemphill pulled his Taser and pointed it at Nichols' back.

After being pepper sprayed while on the ground, Nichols appeared to jump up and began to run away. Hemphill fired his Taser at Nichols, but it is not clear whether or not Nichols was hit.

In later-released body camera footage, Hemphill said that Nichols was "politely resisting" other officers.

Less than 100 yards away from his mother's house, Nichols was tackled by additional officers who saw him run by. Over the following minutes, Nichols can be seen in the publicly-released video getting punched, kicked, pepper sprayed and hit with a baton repeatedly until he falls to the ground and the officers try to sit him up against an unmarked squad cruiser in the street.

Nichols was eventually taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and died three days later. His cause of death was listed in an autopsy report as blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death listed as homicide.

What happened after Tyre Nichols died?

Eight officers have either been fired or resigned in the wake of Nichols' death. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were the first five to be fired. All five of those former officers have since been criminally charged at the state and federal levels.

Hemphill was also fired, and former Lt. Dewayne Smith resigned before his administrative hearing. The outcome of that hearing, according to records obtained by The Commercial Appeal, would have been termination.

An eighth officer, who was previously unknown, was also fired. He was later identified as Adrian Blakes in Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission records after MPD filed to have him decertified as an officer in Tennessee.

In November, Mills pleaded guilty to use of excessive force and conspiracy to witness tamper in federal court. He pleaded guilty in state court that same day, but it is not yet clear what charges he will be assigned. He has not yet been sentenced.

Personnel files previously obtained through a public records request, and reviewed by The CA, showed that four of the five criminally charged officers had been reprimanded before Nichols was beaten, and faced little-to-no consequences as they made forceful arrests with no documentation and drove recklessly to scenes. In at least two cases, officers were praised, and their actions were described by MPD colleagues as one-off events for a good employee. It is unclear if the department required records to prove those assertions.

More: What to expect with DOJ's investigation into Memphis police: Taking a look at other cities

One summary from a hearing about a domestic violence call that went undocumented credited the police officer under review for being a "top producer."

Of the officers who have been criminally charged, only Bean had no prior reprimands.

Hemphill had received prior reprimands as had Dewayne Smith, who oversaw the SCORPION Unit team that Hemphill and the five criminally charged officers were part of. Smith also had a case he investigated dismissed after a federal judge found he illegally searched a man's car.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a pattern or practice investigation in the wake of Nichols' death. The investigation will focus on MPD's use of excessive force, how the department conducts stops and searches, and whether MPD engages in discriminatory policing against Black residents.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: More documents related to Tyre Nichols case released by City of Memphis