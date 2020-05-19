Contact-tracing apps for COVID-19: What you need to know (and do)

With communities nationwide moving to reopen non-essential businesses, scientists are embracing every possible tool for minimizing new coronavirus infections.

Among the most promising, yet also controversial: new smartphone applications that perform contact tracing, currently under construction by private companies and government agencies.

The idea of sharing information about our lives with strangers or the government has, understandably, raised significant fears about surveillance and privacy. (The editorial board at the journal Nature recently called for “a cast-iron commitment from governments that the information being harvested is secure and will only ever be used for the reasons it is being requested.”)

Martin-dm/Getty Images More

Knowing how smartphone-based contact tracing apps work, however, and how they can exchange information without revealing our identities, will enable us to embrace this potentially life-saving technology— and make sure we hold app providers accountable for our right to privacy.

Contact tracing is exactly what it sounds like: After someone is diagnosed with a contagious disease, a trained public health worker interviews that person, then takes steps to identify and reach out to all those who came in contact with the infected individual. This approach is time-consuming and error prone; identifying all possible contacts depends on records and memory, and individuals may be likely to overlook unmemorable encounters (such as standing in line at the grocery store, passing someone on the sidewalk, etc.).

Today’s smartphones however, can supplement manual contact tracing with applications that notify you if you’ve been near someone with a positive diagnosis.

GPS-based tracking: Most smartphones already have highly accurate location-tracking capabilities in the form of GPS, or Global Positioning System. Digital contact-tracing apps that rely on GPS (like those being used in places like Norway, Hong Kong and even South Dakota) can create second-by-second records of our precise location, to within 16 feet. Your GPS record is compared to those of infected individuals to see if you, quite literally, crossed paths during an infected individual’s contagious period. While these location-based apps may prove effective in identifying physical contacts, this detailed and specific physical location data is not something anyone ought to feel comfortable releasing to others.

Bluetooth systems: For this reason, various companies and government agencies around the world are racing to build new contact-tracing apps that rely instead on your smartphone’s Bluetooth radio, with several already available in Australia and the U.K., and more emerging every day.

Bluetooth technology, which is also readily available on most smartphones, has two distinct technical functions: advertising and listening. When Bluetooth is “advertising,” your phone emits short, digital “chirps” (called beacons) that can be received by other Bluetooth devices that are “listening” nearby. In everyday uses, these inaudible chirps allow personal devices to discover each other. Your earbuds and smartwatch get connected this way, and your phone becomes a hands-free device after it hears the chirps emitted by your car. Most often, your phone is a listener: It receives chirps from other devices and, after connecting, can receive information (like a podcast or a record of your workout).