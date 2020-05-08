New Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll: Almost 1 in 5 say they won't get vaccinated

As a number of states begin to reopen their economies, a clear majority of Americans believe they are moving too fast, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll. Even residents of the reopened states agree.

Yet while the survey shows broad, continuing support for lockdown orders and skepticism about whether the time has come to lift them, a surprisingly large number of Americans seem reluctant to take the one step scientists say could actually bring the devastating coronavirus pandemic to an end.

Asked whether they plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if and when a vaccine arrives, a majority of Americans (55 percent) say yes.

The rest — a significant minority — say they won’t get vaccinated (19 percent) or they’re not sure (26 percent).

If those results were to hold, tens or even hundreds of millions of unimmunized Americans could ultimately undermine any vaccine’s ability to stop the spread of the virus.

Given that other polls have shown 84 percent of Americans believe it’s either extremely or very important that parents vaccinate their children, it’s possible — even likely — that many holdouts will change their minds once a COVID-19 inoculation is shown to be safe and effective. Yet even that 84 percent number is down 10 points since 2001 due to a tenacious anti-vaccination movement that has made its presence felt at recent right-wing anti-lockdown protests, suggesting that efforts to sow doubts about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine might find a receptive audience.

Either way, the survey’s seemingly contradictory results — caution about risking further spread coupled with skepticism about prevention — share a common source: fear. And that, more than anything else, is what the Yahoo News/YouGov poll found — that Americans are afraid.

They’re afraid, first and foremost, of reopening. A full 59 percent say states such as Georgia, Florida, Minnesota and Texas are “moving too fast” to reopen, while only 33 percent say the pace is “about right” and 8 percent say it’s “too slow.” Among residents of states that have already reopened — which tend to be more Republican than the country as a whole — the results are much the same: 55 percent say their states are moving too fast, 37 percent say “about right” and 8 percent say too slow.

Asked whether a series of places would be “safe for you and your family to go back to … now,” Americans are even more cautious. Parks and beaches seem safest — 48 percent say yes — but even then, 36 percent say no and 16 percent say they are unsure. Substantial majorities say they would not feel safe at schools (63 percent), churches (59 percent), professional sporting events (74 percent), concerts (77 percent), bars (73 percent) or restaurants (54 percent). Retail stores get a narrow vote of confidence, 42 percent to 39. Until these fears subside, American life, and the economy, will not return to normal.

Previous Yahoo News/YouGov tracking polls also found serious concerns about reopening, and those views haven’t changed. More than two-thirds of Americans remain more worried about lifting restrictions too quickly (69 percent) than too slowly (31 percent). More than three out of four (77 percent) still describe shelter-in-place orders as “the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus,” while just 23 percent say the “cure is worse than the disease.” A large majority (71 percent) still say the country should reopen only when public health officials are fully able to test and trace new cases and outbreaks, and not just “as soon as possible to prevent further economic damage.” And support for the protests against stay-at-home orders (21 percent) has not grown; it stood at 22 percent in the April 19 Yahoo News/YouGov survey.