At the White House, social distancing is optional

WASHINGTON — As the country copes with the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are following social distancing guidelines from the White House coronavirus task force to slow the spread of the infection: staying 6 feet away from other people, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks or cloth face coverings.

But inside the White House, many of these rules are not being observed. There are regularly large events with unmasked attendees in close quarters — including inside the Oval Office, where some people have been allowed to enter without wearing masks or taking tests for the virus.

Asked about the steps being taken to guard against the spread of the virus, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said, “The President’s physician and White House Operations have been working closely to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times.

“Those in close proximity to the president and vice president are being tested for COVID-19. Temperature checks are occurring for all those entering the complex as well as an additional temperature check for those in close proximity to the president and vice president,” Deere said.

President Trump prepares to sign the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office on April 24. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Temperature checks are indeed being conducted at multiple points on the White House complex. And some people who come close to the president have been given rapid coronavirus tests. Last week the governors of Florida and New Jersey came to the White House and met with President Trump in the Oval Office. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was tested before the meeting. And a source who came with one of the visiting governors said staffers from the state delegation were also tested. While this testing regimen has been described as a “cocoon of safety,” there are clear holes in the system.

Not everyone who goes inside the Oval Office, the president’s inner sanctum and one of the most secure spaces in the West Wing, is being tested. For both governors’ visits, a pack of pool reporters and cameramen were brought in. Though their temperatures were rechecked before entering Trump’s office, the press pool, which stood feet away from the president, the governors and staff, were not given tests. And in the crowded confines of Oval Office press scrums, while Trump sits apart from most of the crowds, the 6-foot distancing rule is not observed, with reporters and top officials packed close together.

Dr. Kavita Patel is a primary care physician who worked in the administration of President Barack Obama as director of policy for the White House’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement. Patel, who is a contributor to Yahoo’s coverage of COVID-19, said she believes the partial testing for those on the White House complex is not sufficient.

“Having worked in the White House, there’s a ton of people that come in and out of there and they touch things,” Patel said. “So, unless you are literally testing every individual and then following up … even with wiping down those surfaces every night, it’s not foolproof.”

Dr. Kavita Patel. (New America via Flickr)

Patel noted someone exposed to the virus could test negative because they had been in an early “incubation period where the test doesn’t pick it up.” Overall, she described the protocols at the White House as “not adequate enough.”