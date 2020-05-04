'The safest place to be': A coronavirus researcher on life inside a biosafety level 3 lab

For those involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, these are frightening times. Health care providers, sometimes working in improvised protective equipment, risk exposure to the coronavirus from patients and worry about carrying it home to their families. Even Americans whose jobs don’t bring them into contact with COVID-19 patients are frightened of contracting the coronavirus at work, if they still have work to go to.

But Sara Cherry, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, feels safer at work than almost anywhere else. That’s because she works inside a biosafety level 3 laboratory on the Penn campus in Philadelphia, where she is the scientific director of the High-Throughput Screening Core. Level 3 is used for research on potentially lethal microbes, and ones that can be easily transmitted through the air, including tuberculosis and plague. There is only one higher level, which is required for a few extremely dangerous viruses, including Ebola and smallpox.

Cherry’s workplace, with no more than three other people inside at a time, is a sanitized, negative-pressurized space in which ambient air is being continuously expelled from the room. She works in full biohazard gear, including a sealed hood, breathing high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) from a battery-powered blower she carries on her waist.

It takes two months to train someone to work in the lab. “Once you get the hang of it, it’s really not that dangerous,” Cherry says modestly. “In fact, it’s probably about the safest place to be.” She finds that a hood, which conveys a gentle stream of cool air to her face, is more comfortable than a respirator mask.

Sara Cherry, left, and Holly Ramage in the BSL-3 lab at the University of Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Sara Cherry) More

She is, of course, working on the coronavirus. In March, the university shut down almost all ongoing research, including the work Cherry had been doing on emerging mosquito-borne viruses, including Zika and West Nile. If you’re accustomed to handling those in a BSL-3 lab, the coronavirus, although not to be taken lightly, holds no special terror.

Researchers around the world are attacking COVID-19 on every imaginable front, and some that are beyond imagining, including irradiating the lungs with ultraviolet light, which was one of the ideas tossed out by President Trump at a recent White House briefing, and which one Colorado medical device company says it’s researching.

In broad terms, there are two ways to go about the effort. One is a targeted approach, which builds on what we know about the virus. This is the approach of vaccine researchers, who start with the coronavirus genome and try to engineer an agent that resembles the virus in a way that can trick the body into mounting an immune defense against the real thing when it encounters it.

The other is the brute-force approach, which acknowledges that there is a lot we don’t know about the virus and amounts to testing thousands of different substances and hoping one of them will work.

For all the advances in biology over the last century, scientists still don’t understand many diseases in enough detail to accurately predict what will work against them. Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that is being used experimentally for COVID-19, was originally synthesized to treat malaria, which is caused by a parasite spread by mosquitoes. It was later discovered to work in the treatment of non-infectious autoimmune disorders such as lupus.

What do these diseases have in common with an airborne coronavirus, or with each other? Basically, nothing.

Courtney Comar, a PhD student in cell biology, uses the BSL-3 lab to study SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (Courtesy of the University of Pennsylvania) More