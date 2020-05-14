'Another one was coming': Army scientists working on vaccine had long feared emergence of new coronaviruses

SILVER SPRING, Md. — On. Jan. 10, the day Chinese scientists published the coronavirus’s genetic sequence, Kayvon Modjarrad received a late-night call from his colleague Dr. Gordon Joyce, chief of the Emerging Infectious Diseases branch’s structural biology section at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Joyce and Modjarrad, the director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases branch, had been working on coronaviruses together since 2012, when they were both research fellows at the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center. They continued that work when WRAIR hired them away from NIH about five years ago. Indeed, when SARS-CoV-2 emerged, “we were the only ones actually in the DoD, at that moment, who were working on a coronavirus, in terms of research and development,” Modjarrad said.

The arrival of SARS-CoV-2 surprised neither doctor. “There were two coronaviruses that caused the common cold that were identified in people [from] 1965 to 2002,” Modjarrad said. “Since 2002 there have been five new human coronaviruses that have been isolated and dozens of bat coronaviruses as well. So this acceleration made us concerned that another one was coming.”

The hub of the U.S. military’s effort to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus is deceptively quiet.

At WRAIR, a team of almost 100 scientists is engaged in a multimillion-dollar round-the-clock sprint to find a solution to the pandemic that in the course of three short months has sent a booming economy into depression and killed more than 80,000 Americans. The team has already designed a unique vaccine candidate that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy describes as one of the “top 15” under development in the world.

But in the institute’s modern headquarters building in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., the hallways and corridors are almost deserted. The voices of the occasional uniformed soldiers or civilian scientists who stride by echo in the emptiness. There is little hint of the potentially history-making work being done behind the closed doors of their offices and laboratories.

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md. (Sean D. Naylor/Yahoo News) More

The stillness is partly explained by the fact that many of the building’s roughly 1,500-strong workforce are now practicing social distancing by working from home. But it also owes something to the fact that the vaccine team has been divided into shifts to enable its vital work to continue on a 24/7 basis.

Money is not a problem. Funding comes from the $75 million that, according to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Tom McCaffery, the Defense Department has poured into vaccine development since January. As a result, WRAIR’s Emerging Infectious Diseases branch became what Modjarrad, the man leading the vaccine effort, describes as “a mini Manhattan Project,” in reference to the top-secret U.S. program to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

The coronavirus pandemic represents the most serious global health threat in more than a century, but the challenge of developing vaccines is nothing new for WRAIR (pronounced “rare”). Founded as the Army Medical School in 1893 and renamed in 1953 after Maj. Walter Reed, an Army doctor who led teams that did groundbreaking research into the spread of typhus and yellow fever, the institute has become a world leader in medical research. Its alumni include two members now serving on the White House coronavirus task force: Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Along the way, the institute has made vaccine development a specialty. It was that history that drew Modjarrad, 43, to WRAIR five years ago from the nearby National Institutes of Health, where he worked under Dr. Anthony Fauci, another White House task force member and the government’s leading scientific voice on the coronavirus. “I came to WRAIR because of its long legacy in vaccine development,” Modjarrad told Yahoo News in an exclusive interview in his office. “Half of the vaccines that are licensed, WRAIR has been involved in their development in some way.”