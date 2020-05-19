Questions arise on coronavirus data used to back reopenings

The firing of a Florida state health official who says she refused orders to change data on coronavirus cases has raised questions about some of the statistics that governors have used to justify ending lockdown orders.

Rebekah Jones, who designed and managed the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, told CBS News 12 in West Palm Beach that her departure earlier this month was “not voluntary” and that she was removed from her position because she was ordered to censor some data. She said she refused to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”

In an email to her colleagues alerting them to her departure two weeks ago, Jones wrote, “As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months. After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it.”

Jones served as the geographic information system manager for the Florida Department of Health’s Division of Disease Control and Health Protection. The dashboard had been previously praised by White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx. The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, is a Republican and close ally of President Trump who initially hesitated to fully shut down the state and has pushed for reopening.

“The Florida COVID-19 Dashboard was created by the Geographic Information System (GIS) team in the Division of Disease Control and Health Protection at the Florida Department of Health,” DeSantis spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferré told the Miami Herald in a statement. “Although Rebekah Jones is no longer involved, the GIS team continues to manage and update the Dashboard providing accurate and important information that is publicly accessible.”

In an email to the news site Florida Today on Tuesday, Jones said, “I worked on it alone, sixteen hours a day for two months, most of which I was never paid for, and now that this has happened I’ll probably never get paid for,” confirming that she had not just been reassigned on May 5, but fired.

Last week the state of Georgia fixed a graph showing COVID-19 cases after intense online mockery and criticism. The original graph was not arranged chronologically along the X axis, but instead to order the data in a way that made it look like it was declining.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican and close ally of Trump, has been on the forefront of pushing to reopen. His office apologized for the bungled data representation. It was the latest mishap by the state, which has struggled to accurately relay data about the disease.

“Our mission failed. We apologize. It is fixed,” tweeted Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for the governor.

Kemp had previously drawn ridicule for saying in early April that he didn’t realize that asymptomatic carriers were capable of infecting others, a fact that had been widely known for several weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has its headquarters in Atlanta, which is also Georgia’s state capital.

Kemp has cited projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) during press conferences, but the IHME’s Ali Mokdad, a former CDC official, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the state wasn’t actually using its data for guidance.