Coroner to discuss case of dismembered woman at 1:30 p.m.

The FBI evidence response team searches a wooded area in North Fairmount Wednesday where the dismembered body of a woman was found in November.

Hamilton County's coroner will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the remains of a dismembered woman discovered in North Fairmount.

After finding the woman's torso in November, another search was conducted on Jan. 3 and a head was located several streets away. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said her team was working to establish if the head and torso belonged to the same person.

Cincinnati police, the FBI evidence recovery team and the coroner's office have been working to identify the woman.

After the discovery of the torso in November, Sammarco said the dead woman is Black and was likely in her late 20s or early 30s. She had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body. She said investigators believe she died Nov. 3 or 4, only a few days before her body was discovered.

Investigators have also reported that the woman was likely pregnant about two years ago, but it is unclear if that pregnancy went to term.

The Enquirer will update this story with any new information from the press conference.

