Court records: Brother and girlfriend of man accused of killing Blount County deputy helped him escape

The brother of the man suspected of killing a Blount County Sheriff's deputy briefly stood before a judge Feb. 12, accused of helping his sibling escape arrest.

Kenneth DeHart is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Greg McCowan and injuring Deputy Shelby Eggers during a Maryville traffic stop Feb. 8.

His brother, Marcus Erving DeHart, 41, was the one in court, charged with accessory-after-the-fact. An affidavit says Marcus "knowingly and intentionally provided aid to his brother ... with means of avoiding arrest and did harbor or conceal" Kenneth while he knew he was wanted for first-degree murder.

The affidavit does not detail how police believe Marcus helped Kenneth.

Marcus DeHart pleaded not guilty but remains jailed on a $1 million bond. A bond hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.

Marcus DeHart's attorney Scott Lanzon argued for a reduced bond since he's being held on just a single charge, but Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond said the charge is more serious than a typical accessory-after-the-fact charge because his brother, whom he helped, "murdered a deputy and attempted to murder a second."

Kenneth DeHart’s girlfriend arrested in Sevier County

Soon after the shooting, Sevier County deputies visited the home of Kenneth DeHart’s girlfriend, Carrie Matthews, in Sevierville. While deputies were there, a court affidavit says, DeHart called Matthews and she told him “they’re here,” before hanging up.

She was arrested.

“This action by Ms. Matthews warned Mr. DeHart of impending apprehension or discovery,” the affidavit said.

Matthews’ bond is set at $350,000, according to Sevier County jail records.

Flowers cover the Blount County Sheriff's Office patrol car used by Greg McCowan, who was shot and killed last week.

What happened?

The deputies pulled Kenneth DeHart over just before 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 on Sevierville Road in Maryville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. DeHart refused to get out of the vehicle and was tased by police. He shot both deputies, police say.

Blount County Sheriff's Deputy Greg McCowan was shot and killed Feb. 8, 2024.

McCowan was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he died. Eggers was shot in the leg and returned fire, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong. Eggers was treated and released.

The TBI issued a statewide Blue Alert for Kenneth DeHart, which remains in place.

Anyone with information concerning Kenneth's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. A $100,000 reward is being offered.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

