'Dangerous wildfire' reported in western Oklahoma, moving through Ellis County

Jana Hayes and Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman
A "dangerous wildfire" has been reported in western Oklahoma.

A fire warning is in effect for northern Ellis County, and areas near and southeast of Catesby are in the path of the wildfire moving rapidly eastward, the National Weather Service in Norman said.

A handful of wildfires were reported across Oklahoma over the past 24 hours amid red flag warnings and fire weather watches in areas of the state.

Wildfires in Oklahoma reported Monday

  • Latimer County: 75% contained, human-caused, $1,800 estimated cost

  • Harper Country: 40% contained, undetermined cause, $94,326 estimated cost

  • Woods County: 50% contained, human-caused, $35,749 estimated cost

  • Okfuskee County: percent contained unknown, undetermined cause, unknown cost

  • Pontotoc County: percent contained unknown, undetermined cause, unknown cost

Red flag warning issued for large portion of Oklahoma

The National Weather Center Norman issued a red flag warning across for a large portion of the state, lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to NWS Norman, a "red flag warning" is issued when the forecast is likely to have conditions favorable for the ignition and spread of wildfires. The warnings don't mean a wildfire is ongoing, but that conditions are highly favorable.

A fire weather watch was also issued for much of Oklahoma, with the entire Oklahoma City metro being either critical or near-critical.

"fire weather watch" is issued when upcoming weather conditions could result in wildland fire occurrence or extreme fire behavior. It means fire weather conditions are possible, but not imminent or occurring.

