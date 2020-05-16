Debunking the coronavirus conspiracies in viral ‘Plandemic’ video

Some “fake news” is more dangerous than others. Lies, distortions and misinformation about coronavirus can be deadly, which is why YouTube and Facebook keep having to remove posts for a video that has circulated widely on social media, garnering millions of views. Its title, “Plandemic,” gives away its premise: that the COVID-19 outbreak, and the attempts to control it, are part of a sinister conspiracy by the very people whom we trust to keep us safe.

The 26-minute video, which is supposedly part of a longer “documentary” to be released this summer, stars Dr. Judy Mikovits — a scientist who was fired from the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease in 2011 after her research into chronic fatigue syndrome was discredited and retracted.

The video was produced by Mikki Willis, who according to the New York Times was involved in making “Bernie or Bust” and “Never Hillary” videos during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The coronavirus epidemic is really fertile soil for all kinds of coronavirus conspiracy theories. And I think this video is actually really a good indication for us of how much misinformation can get out there quickly on social media,” says Dr. Dara Kass, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and a Yahoo News medical contributor.

Dr. Judy A. Mikovits at the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease in 2011 — the year she was fired there. (David Calvert for AP Images) More

Yahoo News spoke with Kass and Dr. Michael Saag, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, about the viral “Plandemic” video, and asked them to address a few of its many medical claims.

“If we see things that are actually not only going to mislead people, but really harm them, it’s our obligation to speak up and say, ‘That’s not correct,’” Saag tells Yahoo News.

“Plandemic” is just one of many videos spouting baseless claims that we are likely to encounter during the coronavirus pandemic, Saag and Kass say. Kass says their effect is “to distract people from whatever we’re trying to tell them that may be uncomfortable, or difficult, or hard work, or may take longer than they want to hear it.”

“The most important thing people can do is to figure out who are their trusted advisors, which healthcare professionals, policy makers, politicians they trust, if they can find some, and just listen to them,” she adds.

Some of the topics “Plandemic” addresses — falsely — include:

Hydroxychloroquine

The video makes multiple attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the ubiquitous face of the U.S. coronavirus response. One charge concerns the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine. Mikovits scoffs at Fauci’s insistence that we have only anecdotal evidence supporting the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients; she claims it is “essential medicine, and they're keeping it from the people."

Hydroxychloroquine, which is FDA-approved to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has been floated as a possible treatment for COVID-19, and frequently touted as a “game changer” by President Trump. But as Fauci and others have maintained, the drug’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19 has not been proven. Two studies released Friday found that there was “no benefit” for COVID-19 patients and may actually cause other health complications.

“It turns out as more studies have been done there may be a slight advantage to using hydroxychloroquine, but there’s also risk in terms of heart rhythm problems that can lead to sudden death,” Saag says. “What Dr. Fauci was saying is, let’s study this carefully before we start promoting it. And that’s in fact exactly what’s happening. There are dozens of studies right now that will give us answers in a few months. But it’s wrong to promote a treatment for which there is only anecdotal data, only a few cases here and there, especially when that treatment could be harmful in the setting of COVID-19.”