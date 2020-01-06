Your Democratic primary cheat sheet: In the run-up to Iowa, who's still in the race?

On July 28, 2017, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney announced he was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. In the ensuing 17 months, over two dozen candidates followed suit. After a 2019 full of campaign launches, debates, rallies, town halls and withdrawal announcements, just 14 remain in the race to oust President Trump in November.

Although overshadowed in the past month by impeachment news, the Democratic primary has continued, with regular debates, campaign appearances and fundraising updates. With four weeks to go until the first votes are cast in the Iowa caucuses, and 57 before the make-or-break Super Tuesday voting, here is where the remaining candidates stand, in order of their RealClearPolitics national polling average. A caveat: Not many polls were released over the holidays, and these numbers can be expected to change once results come in from Iowa, New Hampshire and the other early primary states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP More

The two-term vice president under Barack Obama led in national polling before he even entered the race and has maintained his lead for most of 2019. Biden’s main pitch is based on his electability and his promise of returning the country to the less polarized and confrontational politics of the pre-Trump era. He has boasted of his ability to make deals with Republicans. But Sen. Kamala Harris, who has since exited the race, left Biden shaken in the first Democratic debate when she pointed out that his record of working across the aisle meant he was in league at times with unreconstructed segregationists. And Biden’s rivals call him naive for thinking a party that refused to work on anything with President Obama would cooperate with him on anything.

Biden’s polling lead is based on strong support from older Americans, particularly black voters. So far the 77-year-old’s campaign has survived a number of gaffes on the trail and attacks on his lengthy voting record, which includes support for strict crime legislation and the Iraq War. The former Delaware senator bounced back from poor fundraising numbers in the third quarter to close 2019 strong, but he also reneged on a promise to not take super-PAC money after concerns were raised by party insiders that he might lack the resources to carry the campaign into the convention and the general election. While Biden leads comfortably in most national polling, surveys in the first three primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada show him trailing or with narrow leads. The favorite in the race until proven otherwise.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP More

The 2016 primary runner-up’s second campaign for the presidency nearly ended in October when a heart attack temporarily knocked the 78-year-old off the trail. Since then, Sanders has rebounded, with a fundraising operation that’s about to hit its 5 millionth donation (no other campaign even has 3 million) and a diverse base of younger Americans, highlighted by the endorsements of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Sanders’s fourth-quarter fundraising haul of $34 million is the best of any Democrat in any quarter so far this race.

Contra Biden’s promise to take things back to how they were pre-Trump, Sanders’s message is a full-throated fight to build a working-class movement to change the system, from a single-payer health care plan to tuition-free college. Polling shows him within striking distance in the first three states, and with a massive fundraising base, money shouldn’t be a concern. Sanders will have to overcome hard feelings from many in the party about his 2016 run, but his campaign is counting on support from voters who don’t typically show up at the polls.