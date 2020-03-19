First Navy hospital ship 'days' away from deployment for coronavirus response

The Navy’s hospital ship on the West Coast is “a matter of days” from leaving its home port of San Diego to help in the coronavirus response, but its East Coast counterpart is still weeks from getting underway, a Navy official told Yahoo News Thursday morning.

The two ships — the Mercy in San Diego and the Comfort in Norfolk, Va. — are being readied for duty, but were each undergoing maintenance when it became clear their assistance would be required to relieve overwhelmed civilian hospitals. For this reason, the Comfort is still “weeks” away from sailing. However, the delay in the Mercy’s departure is related more to the time it takes to assemble the right military medical professionals to sail with it, the Navy official said. “They’re still putting together the medical complement that goes on board,” he said.

Officials announced Wednesday that the Comfort, which has about a thousand beds and 12 operating theaters, would be heading to New York City harbor, but no west coast destination has yet been announced for the Mercy. “When it is prepared to sail, we will make a determination on where it is going to go,” Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort. (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP) More

In a press conference Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he had discussed the Comfort with President Trump. In addition, according to Cuomo, Trump suggested moving some of the military’s mobile field hospitals to New York. “I told the president we would do everything that we need to do to expedite the siting of those facilities,” Cuomo said, adding that he had “a couple of locations” in mind, without naming them.

Cuomo said he was responding to a projection that New York would need 110,000 hospital beds, including 37,000 intensive care setups with ventilators, compared to the state’s current capacity of 53,000 beds and 3,000 ventilators. But the governor’s characterization of what Trump had told him about the timing of the Comfort’s deployment — “The president said he would dispatch that immediately” — was at odds with what Pentagon officials announced at a press conference later on Wednesday.

The hospital ships’ mission will be to relieve hospitals ashore of some of the burden of treating patients not suffering from COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus), according to a brief Navy statement. “The Comfort and Mercy will not deploy to treat COVID patients, but will be made available to assist with treatment of other patients in coastal locations where local health professionals are necessarily focused on a large number of COVID cases,” the Navy said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York state, on March 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters) More

Current plans call for the ships to deploy with the active duty staff that would typically accompany the ships to a war zone, according to Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, speaking at the same Pentagon press conference as Hoffman. However, that was likely to change, he said. “These ships are designed for trauma and for combat casualties, and so that’s the staff that we’re planning to deploy with it right now,” he said. “We’ll adjust the numbers and the mix of staff based on what we learn from the local leadership.”