Five to 12 inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are coming to Milwaukee this weekend

Overnight snow blanketed the Milwaukee area, and even the areas closer to the lake, with snow.

This is the second snowfall of the week after the the winter storm that rolled through Wisconsin on Tuesday, and we're not done just yet. Another system is expected to arrive in the area on Friday and bring with it both snow and below zero temperatures.

Here's what you need to know.

How much snow did Milwaukee get Thursday morning?

The Milwaukee area saw 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller. There were also reports of 3-1/2 inches in Ozaukee, Washington and northern Waukesha counties.

A vehicle travels along a snow covered Carmel Road from the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill in Hubertus on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A winter storm warning is in effect all Tuesday through Wednesday morning for much of the state.

Are we finally done with snow for the week?

No. The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch for Friday as another system is expected to hit the area starting early Friday morning and last throughout the day.

How much snow is the Friday storm expected to bring?

"It's gonna be another tricky storm," Miller said. "Not similar to the last one, but given the warm Lake Michigan temperatures and the warm December we had, it could impact snow totals again near the lakeshore."

For those near the lake that saw little to no accumulation during Tuesday's storm, there could, again be lower snow totals than farther inland. Miller said that snow is expected to start after midnight and go through the morning commute. With temperatures around freezing during the day, the lakeshore communities, especially to the south, could see a wintry mix or even rain during the day.

Along the lakeshore though should still see 3 to 6 inches on the ground.

"The lake temperature is still in the low 40 degrees, which is remarkable for this late in the season," Miller said. "We should be having ice cover the shorelines at this point."

For those farther away from the lake, even by just a few miles, temperatures also around freezing could create wintry-mix conditions during the day, but they should see snow even into the afternoon. He said any wintry mix will change back to snow quickly. The inland communities are forecasted to get 5 to 10 inches with some pockets getting 10 to 12, Miller said.

"With the next system, we’re gonna have as much snow as last time and a lot of the populated areas of the Milwaukee metro area is probably gonna be quite a bit more snow," he added." "For the mott part, though not during the middle of the day, it’s going to be a drier, lighter, fluffier snow."

The snow Friday with bring an arctic blast and below zero temperatures

Once again, the answer is no. The snow will bring with it the first arctic blast and below zero temperatures of the season. That weather comes into the area Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures will slowly drop on Saturday and into Sunday when they fall below zero, Miller said.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the single digits and lows below zero. That could be the case Wednesday and Thursday. Regardless, temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or lower single digits or below zero the rest of the week.

"It's going to come in and stick around for a while," Miller said. "The longer we go into the season with above-normal temperatures, the bigger the shock it's going to feel like when it finally decides to dip."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee, Wisconsin will get 5-12 inches of snow, sub-zero cold