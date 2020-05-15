From Brazil to China, how the rest of the world is trying to reopen their economies

As the United States continues its grand reopening experiment, easing coronavirus restrictions that have crippled the nation’s economy, other countries are also looking to return to the way life was before the arrival of the pandemic.

Of course, the virus has not yet run its course, and while many governments are hoping that the worst is over, lifting restrictions too soon poses risks. With global economic losses expected to top 5.8 trillion, however, it’s no secret why world leaders are eager for their citizens to get back to work.

Here’s a sampling of how different nations are attempting to reboot.

Brazil

Thanks to a feud with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over whether to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the fast-growing number of COVID-19 cases there, Brazil’s top health official, Nelson Teich, resigned Friday. Bolsonaro, who, like President Trump, is a booster of the antimalarial drug that has shown poor results treating COVID-19 in clinical trials, had fired Teich’s predecessor less than a month ago amid a debate over whether Brazil should institute social distancing practices.

While Bolsonaro, like Trump, is urging citizens to return to normal life, Brazil is now reporting more than 800 deaths per day, the New York Times reported. Only the United States has a higher daily number. Overall, more than 200,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazil, and more than 14,000 have died from it.

Slovenia

On Thursday, Prime Minister Janez Jansa declared that Slovenia “has tamed the epidemic,” and has the “best epidemiologic picture in Europe.” In the last 14 days, Slovenia reported just 35 new cases of COVID-19. Overall, 1,460 people have tested positive for the virus and just 103 have died from it.

On Monday, some schools will reopen. International travel, as well as public transit, will also resume. But the government will also continue to follow a routine of testing, contact tracing and isolation in order to make sure the virus doesn’t mount a resurgence.

Sweden

Unlike its European neighbors, Sweden never issued mandatory shelter-in-place orders for its citizens to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing was voluntary for its 10.2 million residents and businesses and elementary and middle schools have largely remained open as the pandemic worked its way north from Italy and Spain.

While the government did ban public gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted bar service, and forced high schools and universities to switch to online learning, the goal was to achieve herd immunity from the virus, which would necessitate at least 60 percent of the population catching it.