Garden: Could the recent snow and cold snap harm trees? We have some answers

The warm weather this winter and then snow might have an affect on some trees.

Warm weather experienced this winter in Greater Columbus is hastening bud development on trees and other plants. Such budding and new growth is caused by a combination of hours of daylight and ambient temperature. Although the number of hours of daylight does not change from year to year, the ambient temperature changes dramatically from one winter to the next. Especially here in central Ohio!

When the ambient temperature warms early in winter, that sends a signal to plants to begin the process of breaking dormancy and developing flowers and foliage. But what happens when the weather pattern changes back to colder temperatures after plants have begun to break dormancy? Although the branches, bark, and roots of trees and other woody ornamental plants are all perfectly suited to handle colder winter weather, tender buds and new growth are not.

If temperatures drop back below 40 degrees after the plant breaks dormancy, developing buds and tender new foliage can be damaged. Affected buds and foliage typically turn black, dry out and fall from the plant. Affected plants may still push out new growth but will produce fewer flowers, fruit and foliage during the growing season.

Certain trees could be in peril

Buds on some species of shade and fruit trees in Greater Columbus have begun to swell, with some early bloomers such as silver maple appearing that they could flower in early March or even the very end of February with a return to warmer temperatures. Buds on some fruit trees have also begun to swell in preparation for flowering.

The danger for these trees is that a continuation of warmer temperatures will cause continued expansion of buds and early flowering, and then another blast of cold temperatures (like we experienced last weekend) could kill expanding buds and tender new growth. This is why it is so difficult to grow peaches in Ohio. Warm winter weather spurs early bud development and flowering on peach trees, and then just one day (or night) of cold temperatures can kill the flowers, eliminating any chance for fruit development for the rest of the season.

Some trees with buds, especially peach trees, are vulnerable to the changing weather.

Corrective action

If a late winter or early spring cold snap damages trees or other plants that have broken dormancy, there is little you can do to mitigate the damage, Allow frosted foliage to fall naturally from the plant, then rake them up and compost them. Blackened stems can be cut off with a hand pruner just above a node or growing point.

Avoid fertilizing the plant until it fully recovers. Early summer will be the best time to fertilize trees, shrubs and perennial plants damaged by cold weather. Keep the soil around plants evenly moist, not soggy or dry.

Preventative action

Because we are experiencing a pattern in our changing climate in which warm winter weather can cause trees and other landscape plants to break dormancy sooner than they should, here are some actions you can take when re-planting or adding new plants to the home landscape:

Identify specific plants: When adding new pants to your home landscape, identify those that are prone to breaking dormancy too soon (silver maple and peach trees) and avoid placing them in locations that might speed up dormancy breaks, such as near a south-facing brick wall or areas near concrete.

Plant in proper zone: Be sure to plant trees, shrubs, perennials and ornamental grasses that are adapted to USDA Hardiness Zone 6b, which covers Greater Columbus and most of central Ohio. Hardiness zone information can be found on individual plant tags at the garden center.

Mulch: Mulching perennial plants such as trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials with wood chips, shredded hardwood mulch, leaves, straw, or compost will help protect the plants from winter temperature fluctuations and keep a more consistent soil temperature.

Avoid fall fertilization: Fertilize perennial plants in summer, not fall, in order for new growth to fully develop before cold weather arrives.

Mike Hogan is Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension. hogan.1@osu.edu

