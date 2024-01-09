Gilbert leaders expected to vote on the creation of teen violence panel

The Gilbert Town Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to create a panel to investigate teen violence.

The move comes after an investigation by The Arizona Republic in December found that the "Gilbert Goons," a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in a string of blitz-style attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year, according to interviews, court and police records, and social media posts.

Parents, students and community activists have said Gilbert was a hub for most of the attacks and that members of the Goons were involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

Last week, in response to residents' growing concerns, Gilbert councilmembers Scott Anderson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson proposed the creation of a subcommittee to look into the situation. The panel could develop new policies or direct staff to host listening sessions with residents.

The trio said they wanted the panel to provide transparency, identify the scope of the attacks, and improve public understanding of the slow police response, which has outraged parents.

"I am disheartened, disappointed and outraged at the lack of empathy and community commitment we have seen by our leaders," wrote Gilbert resident Angela Rogers in a text message to The Republic.

Rogers and another Gilbert mother, Kristine Brennan, run a Facebook page named "Lily Waterfield" to call attention to the Goons.

Rogers, though, said she appreciated council members "finally bringing attention" to the violence.

Before the public portion of Tuesday's meeting, the Town Council is expected to hold a closed-door session with Police Chief Michael Soelberg and town staff "regarding legal aspects of investigations and communication protocols," according to the agenda.

Torgeson told The Republic he was not trying to find a "bad guy," but the truth. He said he sees the subcommittee as an opportunity to help the community find answers and dispel misinformation.

Subcommittees must be made up of less than a majority of a council. In this case, the group could include no more than three council members. They are set up for a specific purpose to make recommendations or consider conduct to be voted on "by the public body," according to state law.

Gilbert's elected leaders have said they stand by their police department and its chief. Some parents have accused authorities of failing to act and question if the Goons are being protected.

Soelberg initially said officers never connected the attacks because victims and suspects did not specifically mention "Gilbert Goons" — and the department did not have any police reports associating the Goons "to any alleged criminal activity." In recent updates online, the department stated victims have since referred to their attackers as associated with the group.

The department is now reviewing "cases, incidents, investigations, and calls for service involving teens from the last two years," according to its website. The review is meant to determine if there are connections among incidents. Officials are also looking into whether past incidents have links to the seven people Queen Creek police are seeking criminal charges against in Lord's murder.

On Monday, Gilbert police announced they are working with multiple agencies to determine if the Goons are a gang under Arizona law. The department also said it now has a total of eight active investigations related to teen violence. Half are reopened investigations, while the rest were previously unreported and recently received via online tips.

If the subcommittee is approved, the group will work "in conjunction with police intervention and support," according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

Republic reporters Maritza Dominguez and Robert Anglen contributed to this article.

