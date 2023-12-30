Who are the 'Gilbert Goons'? What to know about teen gang accused of vicious attacks

When Preston Lord was found fatally beaten on the street in an affluent neighborhood in Queen Creek, people began to talk about other vicious attacks in the southeast Valley.

Teenagers attacked other kids randomly — and some not so randomly, it seemed. Beatings occurred at fast-food restaurants, in parks, at parties and other locations where high school students gathered.

The Arizona Republic began talking to parents, kids and community organizers. Many of the attacks were attributed to a group called the "Gilbert Goons," they said.

Here's what we know about the group.

Who are the 'Gilbert Goons'?

Concerned residents describe the Gilbert Goons as "a gang" of 20 or more — mostly white, upper-middle-class teenagers from multiple southeast Valley high schools.

Their attacks have become increasingly violent, and they use threats and intimidation to keep their victims silent, residents say in pleas to the police, emails to school officials, posts in group chats and during public meetings.

The "Gilbert Goonies" or "Goonies," as they sometimes call themselves, have for more than a year carried out random assaults on teenagers in mall parking lots, outside fast-food restaurants, at parks and at house parties, according to interviews, court and police records and social media posts.

They hit teens, kick them and beat them with brass knuckles, and they put at least one boy in the hospital in 2022 with a cracked skull, records show.

What are the 'Gilbert Goons' known for?

The Goons are known for attacks on teenagers in the southeast Valley, especially in the communities of Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Chandler.

They have posted photos and videos of their attacks on social media.

The Republic has documented seven attacks involving members of the Goons, although several more are alleged by parents and students. At least four attacks occurred at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger at San Tan Village Parkway and East Williams Field Road.

Are the 'Gilbert Goons' connected to the death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek?

Students, parents and community activists say members of the Goons are responsible for the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

Minutes after the beating, a "Gilbert Goon" climbed into a car where a teenage girl waited. He bragged: "I knocked that kid out," according to the mother of the girl.

The teen later appeared to post a message on Snapchat confirming his involvement: "I hit a kid and this kid feel hit his head and then they kicked his head in the ground then i got word he died so idk," the post read.

The Republic could not verify the authenticity of the post. The teenager and his parents did not respond to multiple interview requests about it.

Queen Creek police confirmed on Dec. 28 that they were seeking criminal charges against seven "adults and juveniles" in the Lord case. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the submissions and determine who should be charged and for what.

What is the 'Gilbert Goons' connection to In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert?

The Gilbert In-N-Out parking lot was the site of at least four attacks in the past year, interviews and records show. A restaurant manager said police frequently were called to quell crowds of teenagers.

On Dec. 15, a town spokesperson said the Police Department beefed up patrols this year in response to assaults at the restaurant, at San Tan Village Parkway and East Williams Field Road.

Are Gilbert police investigating the 'Gilbert Goons'?

Gilbert is a nexus for many of the attacks, according to reports by victims and their families.

Police Chief Michael Soelberg initially said victims of the attacks never specifically mentioned the name of the gang when they called police — and the department did not have police reports associating the Goons "to any alleged criminal activity."

In recent updates online, Gilbert police officials stated victims since have referred to their attackers as being associated with the group.

The Gilbert Police Department initially did not pursue any connections between individual attacks, but The Republic's reporting on the Goons led to a change in approach.

The department reopened a shelved investigation into the beating of a student by members of the "Gilbert Goons" the day after an Arizona Republic report. On Dec. 22, the department posted still images on Facebook of this attack on Richard Kuehner's son and asked anyone with information to come forward.

The department also has reopened investigations into three other cases involving teen attacks and threats.

Gilbert police officials would not say why they have reopened the cases and provided scant information about them because, the department said, they are open.

In addition to reopening four cases, Gilbert police officials said the department is reviewing cases involving teenagers from the past two years.

What do community members say about the 'Goons'?

Two community walks, on Nov. 28 in Queen Creek and on Dec. 28 in Gilbert, drew concerned students, parents and community members dressed in orange.

During the Dec. 28 march, which occurred after the criminal referrals, community activist Kristine Brennan said victims' families were one step closer to justice, not only for Lord but for victims of the Goons' attacks.

"There’s still a lot of work that has to be done; we know that," Brennan said. "Because right now it’s just those seven. There’s more than seven."

Brennan said the march was in Gilbert because the majority of the "Goons" live there and it was the hub of many attacks on teens.

"There have been multiple assaults in Gilbert, and kids have had to leave the country," Brennan said. "We’re in Gilbert because we’re affected by it.”

Orange has become a signifier of the movement, which has spread through the East Valley.

More than a dozen people dressed in orange also showed up at a Gilbert Town Council meeting after organizers involved in the #Justice4PrestonLord movement asked community members to speak out about teen violence and safety.

Why aren't we naming the kids involved?

The Republic is not naming victims of attacks. Nor is it naming individual Goons, even in cases where they were convicted of assaults and other crimes, because they are underage. None has been charged or identified by authorities as suspects in Preston Lord's murder.

