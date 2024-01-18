Gilbert subcommittee on 'Goons' violence to discuss listening lessons, safety statistics

Gilbert council members will host the first meeting Thursday of their newly created subcommittee on teen violence amid growing scrutiny and frustration of a gang of mostly affluent teenagers called the "Gilbert Goons" gang.

Councilmembers Scott Anderson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson formed the subcommittee with council approval in response to residents' growing concerns. At the meeting, the subcommittee will discuss conducting a youth violence survey, hosting community listening sessions and receive a presentation from Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg on safety statistics in the town.

The council subcommittee's creation comes after an investigation by The Arizona Republic in December found that the "Gilbert Goons," had engaged in a string of blitz-style attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year, according to interviews, court and police records, and social media posts. Many attacks occurred in Gilbert.

Queen Creek police: Preston Lord, 'Gilbert Goons' cases 'top priority'

Gilbert police have nine active investigations related to teen violence, according to the department's website. Four are reopened investigations. The others were previously unreported.

Police shelved an investigation of an August beating even though suspects were interviewed the night of the attack. Roughly five months later, two adults and two juveniles have been arrested including the 16-year-old suspect officers interviewed that night.

Soelberg said officers never connected the attacks because victims did not specifically mention the gang. Victims since have referred to their attackers as being associated with the Goons, according to the department. Gilbert police have opened multiple investigations related to what officials there describe as "teen violence" cases.

Parents, students and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in 16-year-old Preston Lord's fatal beating in Queen Creek on Oct. 28. The death of Lord galvanized the community, with marches in Queen Creek and Gilbert with people wearing orange attire in his memory and packed council meetings with residents expressing concern over teen violence, and what they see as a slow and less-than-candid response to it by Gilbert police and city leaders.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at Gilbert Town Hall at 50 E. Civic Center Drive.

