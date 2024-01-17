Queen Creek police to update public on Preston Lord, 'Gilbert Goons' investigation

Queen Creek police Chief Randy Brice will update the public on Preston Lord's ongoing homicide investigation at Wednesday's Town Council meeting, highlighting a case that sparked outrage across the southeast Valley over authorities' handling of teen violence.

Lord was fatally beaten at an Oct. 28 Halloween party in Queen Creek and died two days later. On Dec. 28, police announced they were seeking criminal charges against seven “adults and juveniles” in Lord’s death and have turned over chases to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in his case.

It follows an investigation by The Arizona Republic that found the Gilbert Goons, a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year. Most attacks occurred in Gilbert.

Parents, students and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in Lord's beating. Lord died two days later.

The death of the 16-year-old has galvanized the community for calls of justice in the case by marching in Queen Creek and Gilbert and wearing orange attire in his memory.

The Arizona Republic found the Goons recorded themselves carrying out random assaults in mall parking lots, outside fast-food restaurants, at parks and at house parties. The Goons had engaged in a string of blitz-style attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year, according to interviews, court and police records, and social media posts.

Most attacks occurred in Gilbert. Arrests in connection with other beatings by the Goons have occurred. That includes the arrest of a 17-year-old whose house was one of four searched in a wealthy Gilbert enclave of Whitewing by police in connection with Lord's case, interviews and records show

Brice and the council will receive legal advice from the town’s attorney in a closed-door meeting prior to the town council’s regular meeting.

Mayor Julia Wheatly will also make remarks at the meeting.

Queen Creek’s Town Council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Community Chambers at 20727 E Civic Parkway. The meeting is also viewable online.

