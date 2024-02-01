Going out this Valentine's Day? Your date may want you to pick up the check

If you're hoping for a successful first date this Valentine's Day, you may want to make sure your finances are in order.

And consider being ready to pick up the check.

TradersBest surveyed 2,589 Americans to gauge what gives them heart eyes when it comes to dating and finances.

Here's the verdict.

In New Jersey, 19% of the surveyed population think it's important for the other person to pay for the first date.

In other states like Delaware, 50% of participants want their date to pay.

Of the total respondents, 32% found it important that their date takes care of the bill, and Gen X took the lead on this stance with 36% agreeing.

So, how important is financial stability to the prospects of your love life?

Well, don't make those V-Day cards just yet.

Of the sample size, 89% of people surveyed said that it's important their future partner is financially stable. This view was tied between millennials and Gen Z, 90% of each population agreeing.

Of the survey participants, 39% were male, 59% were female, 1% non-binary and 1% other; 66% of participants were in a relationship.

