Here's what Farmers' Almanac is predicting for upcoming spring weather in Wisconsin

This winter is on track to be the warmest ever in Wisconsin history.

However, if the Farmers' Almanac has predicted correctly, Wisconsinites should prepare for colder temperatures, as well as thunder and snowstorms, this spring.

The almanac, which has been predicting weather (with varying accuracy) since 1818, recently released its extended weather forecast for the upcoming spring, titled "Polar Coaster Spring."

Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has predicted for the spring and how that could impact Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites.

Tulips bloom in front of Joan of Arc chapel on Marquette University Campus on a mild Spring day in Milwaukee on Sun, May 7, 2023.

What is the Farmers' Almanac predicting for Milwaukee's upcoming spring weather forecast?

"Ski-lovers rejoice," the almanac writes. "We're heading for a 'Polar Coaster Spring.' Farmers' Almanac long range weather forecast calls for many days of cold temperatures."

The almanac's 200-year-old mathematical and astrological formula indicates a "cool and unsettled" spring forecast with cold temps and some "possible late snow" through much of April in Wisconsin and the rest of the Great Lakes region, which also encompasses Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

A "cool and stormy" season is predicted for the majority of the United States.

Over Easter weekend ― Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 ― Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region is expected to see a heavy storm, which will produce snow to the north and heavy showers and thunderstorms to the south ... at least according to the almanac.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts this upcoming spring will be "cool and unsettled" in Wisconsin. Cold temperatures, Easter-weekend thunderstorms and the possibility of April snow is in the almanac's forecast.

The almanac predicts cool temps and storms will continue into May.

"May looks to be on the cool side, with an active storm track possibly leading to widespread severe weather," Farmers' Almanac writes. "This is especially true over the Great Lakes, Midwest and parts of the Southeast states during the third week of May."

Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region ― Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27 ― is forecasted to see "frequent rain" followed by "fresh, colder air." Rain will hopefully clear in time for the Indy 500, which takes place May 26, the almanac writes.

A rain soaked Fox Point Footbridge is seen in Fox Point on a mild and foggy Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

How accurate is the Farmers' Almanac forecast?

The Farmers' Almanac has released extended weather forecasts every year since 1818, using the same forecast formula. The almanac states that its readers find its predictions to be accurate about 80-to-85 percent of the time. However, the Columbus Dispatch found that most analyses of the almanac's predictions have indicated an accuracy rate of 50 percent. If that's the case, you might as well flip a coin.

Last year, the almanac predicted a "cold and stormy" winter for Wisconsin and other Midwest states in its extended winter weather forecast for winter 2023-2024.

This forecast, titled "The BRRR Is Back!", said that the almanac's formula indicated below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest regions, especially in January and February. Continued storms and cold weather with "wild swings in the thermometer" were predicted for March throughout the country.

However, Wisconsin is on track to set the record for the warmest winter in its history. This December and February, so far, are the warmest ever for the state, and (even with a 1.5-week cold snap) this January was among the state's top-10 warmest. In Milwaukee, multiple days this winter have set all-time daily high temperature records.

Additionally, this has been a relatively snowless winter for Milwaukee. On Feb. 13, local National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell told the Journal Sentinel that, between Dec. 1 and Feb. 12 this winter, Milwaukee received 16.2 inches of snow. Average winter snowfall by that time of year is nearly double that ― 30.5 inches. It snowed a little early on the morning of Feb. 15, bringing Milwaukee's winter snow total to 19.3 inches. Perhaps the Farmers' Almanac was right about one thing: almost all of that snowfall came down in January (so far).

So, while we don't know what March will look like yet, it's safe to say that the almanac's extended winter forecast was largely inaccurate this year.

Where can I find the Farmers' Almanac spring weather forecast?

The Farmers' Almanac "Polar Coaster Spring" spring 2024 extended weather forecast can be found online here.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Farmers' Almanac predicts a cold, stormy spring in 2024 for Wisconsin