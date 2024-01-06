Here's what happened to the Arizonans who were at the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot

The breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted the counting of the electoral votes submitted by the states after the 2020 election. More specifically, the riot interrupted debates in both the House and Senate over whether to count the votes from Arizona.

Among the crowd who stormed the Capitol were people from Arizona. Two men who held office in the Arizona Legislature were outside the building and the state flag was among the banners held aloft over the rioting crowd.

At least 12 people from Arizona faced federal charges for their participation that day. Some have since pleaded guilty. Some were incarcerated. And two stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing costumes.

Here are the notable people with Arizona ties who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and what happened to them in the aftermath.

Jake Angeli, aka Jacob Chansley, aka the 'QAnon Shaman'

Jake Angeli became the face of the riot because of his unique attire — shirtless and showing off elaborate chest tattoos, a painted face and a fur-lined helmet topped with horns.

It is the get-up he had worn during the previous two years at protests of all sorts in and around the Phoenix area.

Angeli, a U.S. Navy veteran, told The Arizona Republic in 2020 that he had received a vision that he was among a cadre of spiritual super-soldiers. He saw it as his mission to inform the public about the truths he had discovered online. Some of those aligned with the QAnon conspiracy that held that the world was governed by an elite ruling class that engaged in ritual child sacrifice.

Angeli was among the first people to enter the Capitol. A federal judge would say that Angeli “quite literally spearheaded” entry to the building. He was shown on video posted on the New Yorker magazine website seating himself at the dais of the U.S. Senate. He left a note for Vice President Mike Pence that read, “It’s only a matter of time! Justice is coming.”

Angeli was arrested after showing up for an interview with FBI agents days after the January 2021 riot. He was ordered jailed until trial. He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. He was released from federal custody in May.

The day of his release, Angeli, who earned the nickname "QAnon Shaman," got into his famous attire again and posed for photos outside the Arizona Capitol. He started a website selling his face on water bottles, T-shirts and leggings. For a specified sum, Angeli, who has dubbed himself the American Shaman, will sit for a one-on-one video consultation.

Angeli has announced his intention to seek a seat in Congress, running as a Libertarian in a heavily Republican district northwest of Phoenix.

Angeli may run: 'QAnon shaman' from Jan. 6 Capitol attack could run as Libertarian for Congress

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, aka 'Captain Moroni'

Although Angeli grabbed most of the attention, Arizona had another costumed protester at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021: Nathan Wayne Entrekin, who was in a gladiator costume meant to evoke a figure from the Book of Mormon.

Entrekin had driven from his home in Cottonwood, in northern Arizona, to Washington, D.C., after feeling called by Trump to attend the rally in person.

He dressed in an off-the-rack gladiator costume and told bystanders he was portraying Captain Moroni, a figure from the sacred text of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the text, Moroni led a battle against a group that wanted to install a king, rather than a leader elected by the people.

The evidence against Entrekin largely came from his cellphone. He narrated videos that he apparently intended to show to his mother.

“I made it, Mom. I made it to the top,” he said in a video after he climbed steps along the west side of the Capitol. “Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

He was sentenced in May 2022 to 45 days in prison. He also was sentenced to 36 months of probation but in December asked a judge to end that early.

The judge granted the request, noting Entrekin had found stable employment and housing and had completed mental health treatment.

Receives jail time: Nathan Entrekin, Jan. 6 raider from Arizona in gladiator costume, sentenced to 45 days in jail

Ray Epps

At one time, Ray Epps of Queen Creek was a Trump supporter and chapter leader of the Oath Keepers. He was seen on video at the front of a police line near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a Trump hat. He said he left the grounds once he saw people scaling the walls.

Epps turned himself into the FBI two days after the riot after finding out agents were looking for him. But he escaped charges for years. And a conspiracy theory erupted as to why.

Online sleuths zeroed in on a pair of videos they claimed made the case. One was taken the night of Jan. 5. Epps was seen telling a crowd that the next day “we need to go into the Capitol.” Some people started shouting, “Fed, Fed,” at Epps, accusing him of being a government agent, and planting one seed of conspiracy.

Video taken on Jan. 6 showed Epps whispering something into the ear of a man just before he attacked a police barricade. Both Epps and the man said Epps had told him to back off. Still, to the conspiracy-minded, it tracked with a federally hired instigator spurring on Trump supporters to break the law.

That conspiracy was the subject of several stories on Fox News, including on the then-highly rated show hosted by Tucker Carlson. Epps has sued the network for defamation. Epps and his wife, in an interview on "60 Minutes,” said they had to abandon their wedding venue business and live in an RV in the Rocky Mountains.

Epps pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in September, one day after the case was filed. Prosecutors have asked he serve six months in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday.

Ray Epps case: Prosecutors recommend 6 months in prison for man at center of a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

Mark Finchem

An Arizonan who was a state lawmaker at the time, Mark Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has cast himself as a bystander. But Finchem played an instrumental role in casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election in Arizona.

Mark Finchem, then an Arizona secretary of state candidate, listens to a speaker discuss the importance of state elections at the Unite and Win Rally organized by Turning Point Action in Phoenix on Aug. 14, 2022.

Finchem had two reasons to be in Washington, D.C., the day the electoral votes were scheduled for counting in a joint session of Congress. Finchem said, in a statement released days after the riot, that he was going to deliver an “evidence book” to Pence outlining fraud in the election in Arizona and ask the vice president to not certify the state’s votes. It is not clear if that meeting took place.

Finchem also was scheduled to speak at a “Stop the Steal” rally on the east end of the U.S. Capitol when an organizer of that event sent him a text message that the Capitol was breached. “I don’t think it’s safe,” read the message sent to Finchem, which was released to The Republic through a public records request.

Finchem texted the rally organizer that he was going to make his way to the front of the U.S. Capitol and the two men would find each other. He said his black cowboy hat should make him recognizable.

At 3:16 p.m. D.C. time, Finchem posted a photo on what was then Twitter of the crowd outside the Capitol. “What happens when the People feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud,” he wrote.

Finchem, in his statement, said he never was closer than "500 yards" from the Capitol. He also said that he saw a crowd more interested in photos than violence. “(The crowd) did not appear hostile,” he wrote in his statement, “nor did they appear disrespectful.” The Arizona Mirror, using video and images from Getty, estimated he was closer: roughly 100 yards away.

Finchem was the Republican nominee for Arizona secretary of state in 2022 but lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Loss in court: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem lose federal appeal in effort to ban voting machines in Arizona

Tim Gionet, aka 'Baked Alaska'

Tim Gionet, who went by the online name “Baked Alaska,” shot 27 minutes of live video as he wandered inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the video, he encouraged people to stay inside the building, wandered into a congressional office and cursed at law enforcement.

According to court records, Gionet was shouting, "Patriots are in control" and "1776 will commence again."

Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet livestreams from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, the night before the U.S. Capitol riot.

Gionet’s attorney argued in court that Gionet was in the Capitol as a member of the press.

Gionet was charged under the name Anthime Gionet, and the aliases of "Baked Alaska" and "Pawg Collector," according to federal court records.

Gionet was arrested in Houston on Jan. 15 but released ahead of his trial. He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building. In January 2023, he was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and two years of probation. He also was ordered to pay a $2,510 fine, which his attorney told the court he had done.

Gionet also has faced police allegations for damaging a menorah displayed outside the Arizona Capitol and for getting in a scuffle with security at a Scottsdale bar. Security had asked him to leave the bar, Giligan’s, after his livestreaming made patrons uncomfortable.

In December, Gionet asked the federal court to end his probation in the Jan. 6, 2021, case, citing a D.C.-circuit court opinion that a petty offender cannot face sentences of both incarceration and probation. The judge has not ruled on that request.

More court trouble: Jan. 6 media streamer 'Baked Alaska' found guilty of damaging Hanukkah display

Micajah Joel Jackson

A Phoenix military veteran, Micajah Joel Jackson marched alongside Proud Boys who identified themselves as Arizonans by wearing orange armbands.

In an interview with The Republic, Jackson said he wasn’t affiliated with the Proud Boys but walked with them since they were from Arizona. He said it felt safer than being on his own.

Micajah Joel Jackson is shown on the Eastern Plaza of the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer testified before the Jan. 6 congressional committee that when the orange armband-wearing Proud Boys showed up at the police line, the situation became dire. The officer, Caroline Edwards, said that after the Arizona group of Proud Boys joined the confrontation at the police line, the attacks through the megaphone became personal and pointed against the officers.

"I know when I’m being turned into a villain,” Edwards said, “and that’s when I turned to my sergeant and I stated the understatement of the century. I said, ‘Sarge, I think we’re going to need a few more people down here.’”

Jackson was sentenced in March 2022 to 36 months of probation with the first 90 days in a residential halfway house.

Before imposing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss sharply rebuked the 26-year-old Marine Corps veteran for his conduct, which included shouting at law enforcement and being at the forefront of the crowd who entered the restricted building.

"You were in the midst of it and you knew you shouldn’t be," Moss said. "You made a huge, huge mistake that day in doing that.”

Jackson told The Republic in an interview that he is being politically persecuted and that he didn't do anything violent.

Gets probation: Arizona man who illegally entered U.S. Capitol avoids prison time

Klete Derik Keller

Klete Keller, a two-time gold medal-winning Olympic swimmer, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress. Keller graduated from Arcardia High School in 2000 and trained at the Phoenix Swim Club, though he worked as a real estate agent in Colorado before his arrest.

In court documents, Keller said he attended Trump’s speech on the Ellipse hoping to hear what was promised as new information about irregularities in the 2020 election. After realizing there was no new information forthcoming, Keller said he walked toward the U.S. Capitol, knowing there were food vendors set up outside.

A photograph from a "statement of facts" filed by an FBI agent after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal officials allege Olympian Klete Keller was among the crowd.

While headed there, Keller said he smelled tear gas and saw people climbing the scaffolding set up for the inauguration ceremony. “Looking back, I should have recognized the potential danger and gone back to the hotel,” Keller wrote in a letter to the judge in his case.

Instead, he joined the crowd that entered the Capitol. “I knew I shouldn’t be there,” he wrote in his letter, “but it seemed like an act of civil disobedience.”

Keller was in the crowd for about 50 minutes. He joined in shouts of curses at Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and ignored officers’ commands to leave. All the while, he was wearing his U.S. Olympic team jacket.

“I shouted out obnoxious, hostile slogans at law enforcement officers who were doing their job to protect Congress,” he wrote.

Officers deployed tear gas and used tactics described in court papers akin to a rugby scrum to clear Keller and others out of the rotunda area. As Keller left, he threw his Olympic jacket in a trash can.

On a train ride home, a boy recognized the Olympic athlete and asked for a photo. According to court documents, as he posed for the photo, Keller realized the magnitude of what he had done at the U.S. Capitol and broke down inside.

He was among the first people to take a guilty plea, prosecutors said, and cooperated with authorities investigating that day.

In December, Keller was sentenced to three years of probation.

Takes plea deal: Former Arizona Olympian Klete Keller, charged in U.S. Capitol riot, pleads guilty

Anthony Kern

As he stood on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Anthony Kern was a state lawmaker who had lost his reelection bid in the election a few months prior. But he had appointed himself to another role: Kern was among the Republicans from Arizona who falsely claimed they were the state’s duly appointed electors and cast their votes for Trump.

Kern was one of the 11 Republicans appointed by the state party to cast Arizona’s votes in the Electoral College, a process spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, had Trump won the state. Nevertheless, after results showed Joe Biden won for president, Kern and the other electors convened anyway. They cast their votes for Trump and sent the documents by certified mail to Washington, D.C.

It was part of a plan, according to testimony before the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, that would have given Pence an option to say he couldn’t certify the election because there were competing slates of electors. The fate of the election could have then been tossed back to the Legislature in Arizona and other states in supposed dispute, or decided in the U.S. House, where Republicans held a majority.

Kern was photographed among the crowd of people surging toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the image, he is facing away from the crowd, looking toward the camera, wearing a suit, red tie and gray scarf. There is no evidence he entered the Capitol.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern leads a protest across the street from the Washington Elementary School District office on March 9, 2023, in Glendale.

The Huffington Post noted Kern reimbursed himself for travel and lodging expenses from around that time through campaign contributions. The notation for the plane ticket does not state a destination. A complaint was filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office in October, claiming Kern misused campaign cash. Kern quipped to The Republic that he thanked the Democratic voter and liberal group that filed the complaint “for the free publicity.”

For a time, Kern was among the volunteers involved in a state Senate-ordered recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County in 2020. Kern was removed from the so-called “audit” after a Republic reporter observing the counting noted his presence. One of the audit leaders said Kern was removed because of the "optics."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating whether Kern and the other “fake” electors committed a crime by submitting the documents to Congress.

Kern won election to a state Senate seat in 2022. He has since announced his candidacy for Congress.

Faces accusations: Conservative Arizona lawmaker used campaign cash for Jan. 6 travel, complaint alleges

Felicia and Cory Konold

Tucson siblings Felicia and Cory Konold were accused of being part of a group that stormed past police and into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say Felicia and Cory Konold were part of a group that stormed past police and into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Felicia Konold was seen on video walking with a group of Proud Boys toward the Capitol. Her brother, according to the siblings’ attorney, was a Democrat who was there only to accompany his sister.

Both were accused of storming past two lines of police barricades. Prosecutors said the pair was in a group that was near the front of the crowd that breached the second one. Once inside the Capitol, Felicia Konold joined others in stopping officers from closing a sliding metal door.

On a social media post quoted in court documents, Felicia Konold wrote, “I never could have imagined having that much of an influence on the events that unfolded today. Dude, people were willing to follow.”

In November, both siblings pleaded guilty to a single felony count of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

A gladiator, an Olympian and a shaman: Here are people with ties to Arizona who face charges in Capitol riot

James Burton McGrew

James Burton McGrew was identified by his unique “King James” tattoo on his belly.

Body camera footage showed the tattoo as he raised his shirt inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court records say McGrew attended the rally with his mother. The two were separated inside the Capitol after officers deployed tear gas.

McGrew’s attorney said his client tried to retreat, but with no way back, he pushed forward.

Prosecutors say McGrew, a Marine and veteran of the Iraq War, screamed at officers and lunged for the baton of one.

Although he had stayed in Mississippi and California, McGrew was living with his sister in Glendale, Arizona, at the time of his arrest.

McGrew pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He was sentenced in January 2023 to 78 months in prison.

ID'd by 'King James' belly tattoo: Man arrested in Arizona accused of striking 2 officers in U.S. Capitol riot

Edward Vallejo

Technically, Edward Vallejo was not at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was at a Comfort Inn miles away in northern Virginia.

But a jury found the Army veteran, who lived in both Willcox and the Phoenix area, guilty of seditious conspiracy for plotting to organize weapons and supplies delivery to a group of Oath Keepers should Trump invoke martial law.

Vallejo was one of three “quick reaction force teams” set up at hotels and poised to act.

“Vallejo back at hotel and outfitted," he messaged to other Oath Keepers at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court records. "Have 2 trucks available. Let me know how I can assist."

Vallejo’s attorney told The Republic that Vallejo expected he would cook for protesters at a campsite, using the 30 days' worth of food he had brought.

However, on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Vallejo called into a podcast hosted by a longtime Arizona Libertarian figure, Ernest Hancock, and said that if the day ended without what he considered a just result, “that’s going to be the declaration of a guerrilla war.”

He was sentenced in June to 36 months in prison. The Bureau of Prisons website shows someone matching Vallejo’s name and age housed in a minimum security facility in Beaumont, Texas.

Convicted: Arizonan found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6 riot

Jacob Zerkle

The FBI asked people for help identifying a man shown in a photograph numbered 355. And someone recognized the mutton chop beard of Jacob Zerkle.

An image from an officer's body-worn camera shows Jacob Zerkle of Bowie, Arizona, "physically engaging" with an officer, according to a federal complaint

Zerkle was arrested in the southern Arizona city of Bowie in March 2022. He told an FBI agent that he pushed into officers while protesting outside the Capitol and that “he probably did something dumb,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C.

New case in Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Arizonan Jacob Zerkle arrested, admitted to shoving officers

Zerkle was shown in photos with a white beard growing in two tufts past his chin. Authorities tracked him on surveillance videos because of his “mutton chops,” according to the complaint.

He pleaded guilty to two counts — civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers — in October 2023. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Takes plea deal: Southern Arizona man pleads guilty to shoving officers during Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

Jeff Zink and Ryan Scott Zink

Jeff Zink, who for a second time is seeking a congressional seat in a heavily Democratic south Phoenix district, was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his son, Ryan Zink, of Texas. Although Jeff Zink said in a campaign video in 2022 that he was with his son the whole time, only Ryan was accused of crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

Jeff Zink is a Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District for 2024.

In September, a jury found Ryan Zink guilty of a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding and two misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Zink took video on his cellphone of him saying, "We've knocked down the gates! We're storming the Capitol! You can't stop us!"

Ryan Zink later texted someone prosecutors called an associate, writing, “Broke down the doors pushed Congress out of session I took two flash bangs I’m ok.”

Zink’s sentencing, which was scheduled for January, was ordered delayed. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case, U.S. v. Fischer, that concerns the interpretation of the statute against interrupting an official proceeding. The judge said sentencing would follow a ruling in that case.

Running for Congress: He rallied in DC Jan. 6 and worked on discredited 'audit'

Jeff Zink lost his 2022 congressional bid by a 3-to-1 margin, but suggested to The Republic there were irregularities in that vote. He is running again in 2024.

Reach the reporter at richard.ruelas@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8473.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Many Arizona participants in Jan. 6 Capitol riot served time in jail