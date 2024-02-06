Here's what Shanna Gardner told police in her first extensive interview after ex's death

Multiple public documents have been released in the latest round of open records requests in the Feb. 16, 2022, ambush shooting death of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach.

His ex-wife Shanna Gardner and her husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, are accused of hiring Henry Arthur Tenon to kill him amid a bitter post-divorce and custody battle. Tenon has already pleaded guilty to being the gunman.

Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. Both are scheduled for a pretrial hearing Wednesday in their death penalty case.

The Bridegan family recently filed a lawsuit for visitation rights to the 11-year-old twins Gardner shares with Bridegan. They are staying with her family out of state.

Bridegan had dropped off the twins at Gardner and Fernandez Saldana's home after taking them out for dinner and ice cream and was on his way home to St. Augustine with his 2-year-old daughter. While on his normal route shortly after leaving, he apparently stopped due to a tire in the middle of the road, police previously said. He was shot multiple times, but the child was left unharmed and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

After a lengthy investigation with multiple interviews and securing surveillance videos, Tenon was the first to be arrested locally, then Fernandez Saldana in Orlando and lastly Gardner in the state of Washington.

Bridegan, left, Gardner, upper right, Tenon, center right, and Fernandez Saldana, bottom right.

On March 1, 2022, Gardner and Fernandez Saldana came into police headquarters to be formally interviewed in the case.

Following is Gardner's summary per the investigator.

How did Shanna and Jared meet?

She stated she met Jared through his brother's wife. She stated Jared and her were both single, so Jared flew out to Utah to take her on a date. She stated the initial date did not go well, but he kept pursuing her. Gardner stated she became desperate so she decided to try to make it work.

She stated they were married after two months. She stated looking back she wonders if Jared did not have ulterior motives, knowing she came from money. Gardner stated they had kids, which was a huge strain due to her son's illness. They moved from Utah to Connecticut due to Liam having a medical condition that required them to be close to his specialist. Once Liam was stable, they moved to Jacksonville, where Jared's family was from, so they could have help with the kids.

Less than a year after moving to Jacksonville, they got divorced and Shanna left the (Mormon) Church. Shanna stated Jared "drained" their accounts. She stated the divorce was traumatic since Jared refused to move out of their house.

What went wrong after Shanna and Jared Bridegan's divorce?

Gardner stated the home was purchased with money from her trust, but once the funds were removed from her trust, the property became a joint asset. She stated Jared wanted his half of the proceeds from selling the house. She stated in March 2015, Jared started getting paranoid and everything had to be written down. He would not communicate verbally with Gardner. Once the divorce was finalized, Jared did not want to be in the same room as Shanna. They had separate parent-teacher conferences, and they would conduct doctor's appointments via phone. However, Gardner stated she would "just show up" since she did not care.

What was Jared Bridegan like while married?

During their marriage, she stated Jared was a hermit and only wanted to hang out with her or play with his "toys." During family vacations, he was happier sitting in the hotel room versus spending time with her family. Gardner stated Jared was never physically or verbally abusive, even stating she could count on one hand how many times Jared "yelled" at her, but he would have a "rude undertone," especially in text messages and emails. She stated he knew how to be charming when he needed to, but it was not his natural personality. She stated he could be "very bipolar." She stated Jared's family friend, who was a therapist, would often tell him about "deficits" in his personality, and asked Shanna if Jared would be interested in seeing a therapist. Shanna stated Jared changed through their divorce since emotions were heightened.

When they were living in Utah, and then Connecticut, Jared would not let her have friends, and would be suggestive about how she should appear and dress. She stated they finally went to therapy, but it was too late. She stated Jared would state during therapy that he did not have a problem, and she was the one that needed to change. She started to vent to people at the YMCA, and started to realize that the relationship was not "normal." Shanna stated she met a trainer at the gym and became emotionally involved with him. This made her realize she had deeper feelings for the trainer than she did for her husband. She stated, "that was the beginning of the end." Jared assumed she had an affair, which he started to tell others, including their church members. She stated Jared started to bash her publicly.

What was 'date night'?

Gardner stated when they first separated, Jared did not know how to care for the kids, as far as using the restroom and feeding them. She stated this caused issues with the kids, but she got them into therapy. She stated Jared was against the kids seeing a therapist.

Gardner stated "date night" was every other week, originally from 1745-1945 (5:45-7:45 p.m.), but switched to 1830-1945 (6:30-7:45 p.m.) around December 2021, since Abby has gymnastics. She stated that Jared wanted to cancel date night, but the kids did not, so they just adjusted the time. The time was always the same, and they typically kept them the entire time. I asked if they shared plans with each other, but she stated they do not. However, they will typically ask the kids what they did when they return.

Gardner stated they were both home when the kids were dropped off. However, she did run to Walmart while the kids were gone. The typical routine was Jared would text when he arrived and the kids would go out and get in the car. At the end of date night, he would let the kids get out of the car, and they would go in through the garage.

She stated she was at the stove, with headphones on, cooking her dinner. She had just returned from Walmart. Mario had a really bad headache, and he was asleep. She stated Abby likes to wait outside for Jared to turn around in the cul-de-sac and come to the stop sign, so they can wave goodbye. She stated they were dropped off, according to Abby, at 1948 (7:48 p.m.) hours. She stated Abby was very adamant about the time.

She was asked if the kids mentioned anything out of the ordinary about the evening. She stated, no. The only thing that was mentioned was he was on a work phone call when they first arrived at the restaurant and had to eat quickly to get home in time.

What did Shanna say happened after Jared's death?

She stated some contention has come up since the kids cannot come to the funeral, since his family did not want her (Shanna) at the service. She stated the kids are handling "this" better than expected, but are still in shock. She stated since the households are "so divided" they are not being triggered. She stated Liam got upset when it was time for him to see Jared, and Abby has spoken more about missing her sisters.

I asked Gardner if she would be open to the twins talking about a child psychologist (CPT interview) about the incident. She stated she would need to ask their therapist and would get back to me. (It should be noted, she agreed to the interview, which is scheduled for Friday, March 4th at 1300 hours.)

What about Shanna and Mario's marriage?

Gardner was asked if Mario and she were married. She stated they were married on Friday the 13th, 2018, in Jacksonville. Nobody originally knew they got married. She stated they did not know each other, very well, when they were married. She stated Mario wanted to help her with the kids, but the only way Jared would allow that is if they were married.

She stated Mario and she had just started to date, and they traveled to Utah to see her parents, and her mother suggested they get married. Gardner stated she knew they would not be a typical marriage, but for the convenience and built into a relationship. They wanted what was best for the kids.

What was Mario and Jared's relationship like?

She was asked if Mario and Jared have ever been around Jared. She stated Mario had only met Jared once, in court. She stated Mario attempted to introduce himself to Jared, and he would not shake Mario's hand. She stated there was a time when Mario went to pick up kids for date night, and he purposely went up and knocked on the door of Jared's house, knowing this would upset Jared. She stated she avoided confrontation, but Mario did not.

Gardner apologized for being "long-winded" and stated she was told to only give "yes-no answers." She stated most of the communication started to come from Kirsten, but Jared did not like it when Mario would communicate about the kids.

Was Jared Bridegan engaged to someone else?

Gardner mentioned that Jared was engaged to someone else prior to Kirsten, living in Utah.

Jared had a good job, making good money. She then took him to court asking for child support, since she was struggling to pay the bills, and she was working three jobs. She stated Jared threatened to quit his job and move back to Jacksonville to not pay child support, which he did. She stated that Jared's fiancée came with him, not realizing what she was getting into. However, she quickly moved away.

Gardner stated that Jared's fiancée texted her, frantic, stating there had been a fight and the police were called. She offered to his fiancée to come to her house she wasn't just driving around upset. Gardner stated, "she was just broken, spiritually." Gardner stated she stayed with her for two days and moved back to Colorado.

Gardner also mentioned that Jared wanted his fiancée to be referred to as "mom" and that Gardner was not their "heavenly mother" but only their biological mother. She stated after Jared's fiancée left him, he met Kirsten approximately two months later, they got married and the same conversation came up about who to call "mom."

Gardner was asked if she knew the name of Jared's ex-fiancée. She provided the name of Emily Voehringer and a phone number. She also stated, "good luck with Mario. He is like a pit bull." She stated he is going to be super-serious.

What was the last thing Shanna Gardner said in the interview?

Gardner mentioned that the "timing of all this is weird" because she had just decided to "let go" of the frustration and to just make the best of the situation. She stated in moments of anger she has thought how much easier "this would be" but ultimately, she wished no on them (Jared and Kirsten.) Gardner stated she is willing to do whatever she can to help because nobody should have to go through this. She offered to give us text messages between her and Jared, but her attorney recommended we request those through them.

