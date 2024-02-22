Hour-long video shows efforts of Jacksonville firefighters battling RISE Doro blaze

A newly released hour and six-minute video on The JFRD YouTube site shows the extreme manpower, apparatus, teamwork and communication it took Jacksonville firefighters to contain the massive Jan. 28 and 29 RISE Doro apartment fire downtown.

Chief Keith Powers previously said 110 firefighters were on the scene at East Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard along with 12 fire engines, seven ladder trucks, six rescue units and a multitude of apparatus. The $66 million high-rise luxury apartments were vacant and finalizing construction for its March 1 expected opening.

About 14 minutes into the video, the fire starts to re-ignite on a corner of the roof and flames can be seen extending into the night sky.

“Pull all the crews out, we’re fixing to put some aerial streams on the building,” a chief orders. “Whatever you’re doing with the hand lines is not effective. All crews from command, all crews from command, come out of the building now.”

As the fire re-ignites, crews from seven ladder trucks battle the Jan. 28 blaze at the luxury apartments that were supposed to open March 1 in Jacksonville's sports and entertainment district.

They do a roll call engine by engine to make sure all are accounted for and out of the building due to the danger. They’re in constant communication over their radios as they continue to try to contain the fire from outside and with their ladder trucks.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena can be seen in clear view in the background on one side and Manifest Distilling on the other.

About 35 minutes through and flames still shooting out, they confirm part of the top floor collapsed.

“Get with Ladder 21, if you need to be in the bucket, put your eyes on whatever you need to see, determine if there’s a hazard where their apparatus is in position,” a chief advises.

About 45 minutes in they acknowledge they’re experiencing some water supply issues.

This aerial drone image shows the devastation of the Jan. 28 fire that destroyed the RISE Doro apartments under construction in downtown Jacksonville.

“We have to make some arrangements to get to a water supply, maybe some residual water,” a chief says.

The video ends with the following information scrolling over the images:

“The initial call came in at 21:29 (9:29 p.m.) to a highrise structure under construction. A second and third alarm were called early on at this fire. An interior attack was initiated and continued for nearly two and a half hours. Once the fire breached the roof, command made the decision to go defensive and pull all crews out. Seven ladders were strategically placed around the building and this fire was fought throughout the night. Morning relief was done on scene by oncoming crew members. This building was deemed structurally unsafe as crews remained on site fighting this fire until demolition began five days later. There were no injuries reported at this fire and the cause is being investigated by The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations.”

Demolition work continues on the fire-gutted RISE Doro apartment complex in the city's sports and entertainment district.

The Times-Union contacted the bureau, which is under the state's chief financial officer, for an update or expected timeline on its investigation Tuesday and Thursday but did not hear back.

The structure is still being demolished and stripped away by ELEV8 Demolition with some partial street closures remaining in effect. It is unclear when it will be completed.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Video shows efforts of Jacksonville firefighters during RISE Doro fire