In the fight against coronavirus, what the military can — and can't — do to help

President Trump and Vice President Pence in a press conference Tuesday discussed the possibility of deploying active-duty service members in the fight against the coronavirus, just a day after Pentagon officials had tried to temper public expectations of a role for the military.

As governors in 18 states have mobilized the National Guard to aid in the fight against COVID-19, the question of using the U.S. military in the emergency has taken on more urgency. The president’s tone has also become markedly more somber, from boasting on Sunday that his administration had “tremendous control” of the outbreak to acknowledging Monday that the pandemic was “not under control” anywhere in the world, and that “it’s bad.”

In a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the department would make available to the Department of Health and Human Services up to 5 million of the coveted N95 respirator masks — 1 million of them immediately — and up to 2,000 deployable ventilators, which help critically ill patients breathe. In addition, he said, the Defense Department was making its 14 (soon to be 16) certified coronavirus testing labs available to civilians.

Esper acknowledged that adding 2,000 ventilators — which he said was the maximum the Pentagon could provide — “doesn’t put much of a dent” in the number that some studies project that the United States will need. The New York Times last week estimated that if the pandemic follows the pattern of the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, the country would require 740,000 ventilators. It’s not known how many there are in civilian hospitals, but the best estimate is around 160,000.

The Pentagon was also considering “activating National Guard and Reserve units to assist states with planning, logistics and medical support as needed,” Esper said, adding that “there hasn’t been a need yet for active duty” troops. National Guard units can be mobilized by state governors without federal authorization, but under certain circumstances the Defense Department can activate them under federal authority. The National Guard troops mobilized by governors so far have been used mostly for nonmedical tasks, such as delivering food to quarantined residents in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Members of National Guard and volunteers preparing food in New Rochelle, N.Y. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) More

Trump and Pence identified two specific military capabilities they thought could help expand medical capacity: tented field hospitals that could be deployed to provide emergency intensive-care beds, and the Army Corps of Engineers, which Pence said could “renovate existing buildings,” presumably to turn them into medical facilities.

But in a Pentagon press conference Monday, Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs cautioned that military medical capabilities are limited, are set up to provide emergency care to young servicemembers rather than fight a pandemic disease and come with a lot of trade-offs.

“We do have tent hospitals,” Friedrichs said. “The challenge is they are designed to take care of trauma patients and combat casualties,” rather than patients suffering from a highly contagious disease. The tent hospitals range in size from 25 beds to “much larger than that,” Friedrichs said. But the issue is the kind of care the military is geared to provide. “If we build a 200-bed or a 25-bed trauma hospital to take care of people with coronavirus, that’s not really a great solution to the coronavirus challenge,” he said. “We don’t have any 500-bed hospitals designed for infectious disease outbreaks. That does not exist in the inventory.”

The Navy also has two hospital ships, the Comfort, based in Norfolk, Va., and the Mercy, based in San Diego. “We’ve already given orders to the Navy a few days ago to lean forward to get them ready to deploy,” Esper said. But he said the ships, like other military facilities, are “focused on trauma” and lack “the segregated spaces to deal with infectious diseases.”