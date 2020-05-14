'Indifference' to coronavirus landed nation in 'deep s***,' whistleblower Rick Bright alleges

WASHINGTON — Testifying before the House of Representatives Thursday morning, Rick Bright, a federal scientist who alleges that he has been sidelined by the Trump administration, warned that “our window of opportunity is closing” to stop the coronavirus, and without quick action it will return in autumn with redoubled force.

In consistently damning testimony, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority testified that he first grasped in January that the coronavirus was coming, and that the Strategic National Stockpile lacked the protective equipment, such as respirator masks and nasal swabs, that the nation would need to combat it.

Bright said that in January he received warnings from Mark Bowen, whose company makes N95 respirators, about how low the nation’s supply of those masks was. Bowen had a simple message for Bright: “We’re in deep s***.”

Bright tried to convince his superiors, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and a high-ranking HHS deputy, Robert Kadlec, to act urgently to prepare the federal government for the imminent onslaught.

The response from both, he said, was “indifference.”

Speaking calmly before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a hearing titled “Protecting Scientific Integrity in the COVID-19 Response,” Bright strongly suggested that little had changed for the better in the last five months. He worried that the nation still lacked a “master coordinated plan” from the federal government to address supply shortfalls.

Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, at a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters) More

“We need this comprehensive national strategy,” he said, speaking from a hearing room where many of those present wore protective face masks and where tables held large bottles of hand sanitizer.

The lack of a national strategy, Bright told the committee, could lead to “the darkest winter in modern history,” with thousands more dead from complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, when it returns with the onset of colder weather.

That warning was in line with what Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last month about the dangerous possibility of the coronavirus and influenza both reaching epidemic levels during the cold months. The White House implied it disagreed with Redfield’s comments and tried to say they had been misrepresented by the media.

There was little ambiguity to Bright’s words. “The undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID-19 this fall,” he said in his opening statement, “greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system.”

Until last month, Bright was the head of BARDA, which conducts high-level research into bioweapons and disease outbreaks. In a whistleblower complaint filed on May 5, Bright alleged he was relegated to a lesser post within the federal Department of Health and Human Services for sounding alarms about hydroxychloroquine, an experimental treatment for the coronavirus promoted by President Trump. Bright said his demotion was engineered by Kadlec, the high-ranking HHS deputy.