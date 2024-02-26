Israeli War Cabinet sees Rafah evacuation, invasion plans as battle nears: Live updates

The Israeli military has presented the War Cabinet with its double-plan to evacuate Rafah, the city in southern Gaza packed with hundreds of thousands of displaced and sheltering civilians, and details of its imminent invasion to dismantle what Israeli leaders have called Hamas' final stronghold, authorities said Monday.

Though the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the developments, the details of the plan have not been released. It's also unclear whether the War Cabinet approved the long-awaited plan that has been the concern of humanitarian aid groups, the U.N. and the Biden administration, which said on Sunday that it had not yet seen plans for Rafah that it would support.

"We’ve been clear that we do not believe that a major military operation should proceed in Rafah unless there’s a clear and executable plan to protect those civilians, to get them to safety and to feed, clothe and house them," said Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press" program. “We have not seen a plan like that.”

The statement from Netanyahu's office added that the War Cabinet approved a "plan for providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a manner that will prevent the looting that has occurred in the northern Strip." Since last week, the World Food Program has suspended aid deliveries to northern Gaza, citing "violence and chaos due to the collapse of civil order."

"Gaza is hanging by a thread and WFP must be enabled to reverse the path toward famine for thousands of desperately hungry people," a statement from the U.N. group said.

Meanwhile, leaders of multiple counties continued negotiating a deal that would include a pause in the fighting and the release of many of the over 100 hostages who are still being held in Gaza. While Netanyahu has recently confirmed a deal is in the works, he gave no details about it. He said any cease-fire deal would only delay Israel's evacuation and invasion of Rafah. If no agreement is reached, Israeli leaders said an invasion would begin on March 10, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Developments:

∎ Israeli fighter jets truck several "sites used by Hezbollah" in Lebanon on Monday in response to a missile fired at Israel from Lebanon, the military said in a post on X. For months, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border exchanges.

∎ Across northern and central Gaza, Israeli forces have killed over 40 militants, a statement from the military said. In Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza where the military had focused its offensive for weeks, an Israeli fighter jet struck a Hamas compound.

∎ The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday morning that over the last 24 hours, 90 Palestinians were killed and 164 were injured across the territory. Since the war began, more than 29,700 Palestinians have been killed. The Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, though it says most of the deceased are women and children.

Palestinian prime minister resigns

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government resigned Monday in a move that could signal a willingness by Palestinian leadership to back reforms seen as necessary by the U.S. to revitalize the governing body for a role in the Gaza Strip when the war there eventually ends.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether to accept Shtayyeh and his Cabinet's resignation. Shtayyeh has been in the role since 2019. The Palestinian Authority was ousted from Gaza in a Hamas coup in 2007. It still has administrative control over some parts of the West Bank.

“The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip,” Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting in Ramallah in the West Bank. Abbas is expected to choose Mohammad Mustafa, chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, as the next prime minister.

Abbas and his Fatah political party have dominated the Palestinian Authority since 2005. However, many Palestinians, polls show, regard his administration as corrupt, undemocratic and out of touch. Abbas, 88, has not held Palestinian elections since 2006. After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Abbas late last year he told reporters they discussed reforms to combat corruption, empower civil society and support a free press.

