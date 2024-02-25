Progress made on cease-fire, hostage talks; Israeli leaders to discuss Rafah. Live updates

Representatives from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have made progress on a diplomatic agreement for a temporary cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza, according to statements from top Israeli officials and Israeli media reports.

Mediators met in Paris over the weekend to reach a deal after negotiations appeared to break down earlier this month when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed Hamas' demands for Israel to pull its forces out of Gaza and release thousands of Palestinians from Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages.

On Sunday, the Israeli War Cabinet met to discuss a deal proposed in Paris that would secure the release of the dozens of remaining hostages. Officials estimate there are more than 100 captives in Gaza. While there's been no official word on any decisions, several Israeli media outlets, citing unnamed officials, said negotiators would travel to Doha to continue discussions.

Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, in a televised interview on Saturday before the War Cabinet met, said, "It should be possible to move forward."

Top Israeli officials have said if no agreement is reached the military will invade the city of Rafah on March 10, the start of Ramadan. More than 1 million people, most of whom have fled from other areas of the territory, are crowded in overflowing shelters and sprawling tent encampments as food, water and medicine continue to trickle into the war-torn enclave.

Fog covers buildings and tents set up by displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Developments:

∎ Since the start of the war, more than 29,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. The Health Ministry does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths.

∎ The Israeli military on Sunday announced it had "concluded" its operations in Nasser Hospital, where it arrested 200 suspected militants and "found boxes of sealed medicine with the names of Israeli hostages in addition to large quantities of weapons." For days leading up to the invasion, Israeli forces encircled Nasser Hospital, the largest health care facility in southern Gaza. Doctors and health officials said Israeli snipers shot people who were trying to flee the area and multiple patients died when a power outage cut off their oxygen supply.

People walk in front of the Al-Faruk mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu says War Cabinet will discuss Rafah evacuation, invasion

Netanyahu said on Saturday the Israeli War Cabinet will meet early in the week to approve the military's operational plans for its imminent invasion of Rafah.

The prime minister said in a social media post the plans "for action" would include "the evacuation of the civilian population." His statement added: "Only a combination of military pressure and aggressive negotiations will result in the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the objectives of the war."

Humanitarian aid organizations, including the U.N., have warned that military operations in the densely populated city would be devastating. The Biden administration has said it would not support an invasion of Rafah unless tenable evacuation plans were in place.

Contributing: Associated Press

