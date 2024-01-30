Jennifer Crumbley lawyer pushes evidence shooter was watching horror movies during texts

For more than two years, the prosecution has portrayed the Oxford High School shooter as a troubled teen who was spiraling downward, hallucinating and begging his parents for help, largely relying on texts he sent his friend late at night.

But what jurors in his mom’s historic case haven’t heard — and may not hear at all — is that the teen was sending these late-night texts to his friend while watching horror movies. At least that’s what he told a psychiatrist, according to court records and prior testimony.

Ethan Crumbley also told a psychiatrist that he lied to his friend when he texted that he asked his parents for help, and that they ignored him, according to court records.

But the jury in Jennifer Crumbley’s trial may not hear that, which has the mother's lawyer pleading for intervention.

In a new court filing, defense attorney Shannon Smith is fighting to get those details admitted at trial as her client fights involuntary manslaughter charges in an unprecedented case that could send Jennifer Crumbley to prison for 15 years.

In addition to texts to his friend, Ethan Crumbley texted his mother about seeing demons in the house.

For example, on March 17, 2021, St. Patrick's Day, nine months before the shooting, the shooter texted his mom a series of texts while she was riding her horse.

He wrote: "Some wierd s* just happens and now I'm scared." "I got some videos." "And a picture of the demon." "It is throwing BOWLS." "I'm not joking it f*** up the kitchen."

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the first parents in America charged in a mass school shooting, are accused of causing the deaths of four students who where killed by her son in the Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High School shooting. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty and is sentenced to life in prison without parole. His father is to go on trial in March.

The central theme in the prosecution’s case is that the Crumbleys ignored a troubled son, and bought him a gun instead of getting him help — the gun he used in the rampage, which also injured six students and a teacher. In pursuing their case, the prosecution is relying, in part, on text messages the son sent to his friend in the spring of 2021, six months before the massacre.

