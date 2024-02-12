New Jersey hit record $3.73 billion in lottery sales last year

It was a record year for lottery sales with $3.73 billion in New Jersey last year - a 2.55% increase.

The New Jersey Lottery in its final report for the fiscal year 2023 on Monday said it also contributed a record $1.17 billion to the state because of the strong sales.

It was the sixth time the lottery has surpassed a billion dollars in contributions to the state's "public employee pension system for teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees."

Since the New Jersey Lottery began in 1970, it has contributed over $32.5 billion to the state.

Mega Millions drives sales

With two jackpots topping $1 billion in 2023, Mega Millions sales drove New Jersey's sales record with $293.7 million − a 99.4% increase compared to 2022, the state agency reported.

Powerball sales in the Garden State hit $308.6 million − a 28.1% jump. There was a $1.765 Powerball jackpot won in October of 2023 − the second largest U.S. jackpot ever.

New Jersey Lottery scratch-off sales topped $2 billion for the third straight year, but did not match sales in 2022. Also, the state's Pick-3 (down 7.9%) and Pick-4 (down (8.7%) saw dips in sales last year.

“We are pleased with the successful year. For players, nothing compares to seeing jackpots reach previously unimagined heights,” said Executive Director James Carey in a statement. “While multistate game sales surged this fiscal year, those gains must be kept in perspective with New Jersey-only game sales. We are constantly looking at new ways to improve the Lottery’s games and player experience.”

NJ's big lottery winners

During fiscal year 2023, the New Jersey Lottery paid out $2.23 billion. Among the prize winners, 221 New Jerseyans won over $100,000, including 58 players who topped $1 million. The big winners included: a $17.3 million Pick-6 winner, a $7.3 million Pick-6 winner, a $7.1 million Pick-6 winner, and a $4 million Mega Millions winner.

NJ Lottery retailers earned $220 million in commissions paid out to nearly 7,000 retailers.

"Our retail partners are the daily face of the Lottery and they must be applauded for their hard work, as should all our vendors who help us reach our goals,” Carey stated.

The New Jersey Lottery also paid its sales and marketing vendor, Northstar NJ Lottery, an incentive payment of $28.3 million in 2023.

