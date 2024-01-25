Knox County reports at least 7 hypothermia-related deaths during winter storm

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center has reported nine deaths believed to have been caused by January's winter storms, which blanketed Knoxville in snow for a week with temperatures well below freezing.

Officials say hypothermia could have played a role in seven of the nine.

Chris Thomas, the forensic center's chief administrative officer, told Knox News it could take months before causes of death are determined.

"Each of these deaths may have secondary factors, or hypothermia may itself be a secondary factor to causes not yet determined," Thomas said.

Temperatures dipped as low as 0 degrees Jan. 17. Over three days of snowfall, Knoxville experienced 8.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.

Part of what made this weather exceptional was the record-breaking number of days it stuck around: seven consecutive frigid days with 4 inches or more of snow on the ground Jan. 15-21.

While three unhoused people were found dead outside during the winter weather, cold temperatures proved to be deadly even to some people sheltered indoors.

Three people unhoused in Knoxville died during winter weather

You’ve probably heard about Linda Shropshire, a well-known face in Knoxville’s unhoused community whose tragic death during the winter storm was reported by Knox News. We now know hypothermia was “believed to be a contributory factor” in her death, based on the Forensic Center’s initial evaluation.

She was not the only unhoused person to have died in the winter weather. A 47-year-old man was found dead beneath a bridge on Atlantic Avenue on Jan. 19, and a 73-year-old man was found dead in the snow outside a church in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Jan. 22.

This aerial video of downtown Knoxville and I-40 shows snow still covering the ground Jan. 21, nearly a week since it began accumulating in East Tennessee. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center has reported nine deaths believed to have been caused by the recent winter weather, including seven possibly due to hypothermia.

Four warming shelters at churches and a Salvation Army were set up across town during the winter weather in coordination with the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability.

"This is the pilot year," said Executive Director Erin Read. "Of course, churches have always done this informally, but this is the pilot for a formal warming shelter program."

Not everyone with a need for warmth made it to those shelters, which throughout the week served more people than churches thought they could handle.

Hypothermia perhaps caused other deaths, in addition to car crashes

A 73-year-old woman was found outside at the bottom of a residential staircase on Jan. 16, according to the forensic center, while a 71-year-old woman was found the following day inside a residence with no heat. Officials believe hypothermia played a role in both deaths.

Another 73-year-old woman was taken to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on Jan. 20 and was believed to be hypothermic, Thomas said.

On Jan. 21, a 69-year-old woman was found inside a vehicle in a driveway, and hypothermia could be to blame.

The remaining two deaths were caused by car crashes possibly due to road conditions – one northbound on Interstate 75 and the other on Rutledge Pike.

Thomas is tasked with reporting any deaths possibly caused by winter weather to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, which shared Jan. 22 that the state’s weather-related death toll had reached 36.

