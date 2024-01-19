Latest: Snow, slippery roads in the forecast for Greater Cincinnati as weekend approaches

Greater Cincinnati residents should prepare for hazardous conditions on the road, as snow accumulations of several inches will likely hit the region heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather advisories are currently in effect for southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana counties, including Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont in Ohio, as well as Boone, Kenton and Campbell in Kentucky.

The advisories will remain in place until 1 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Wilmington OH area. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions as the snow accumulates quickly on cold road surfaces. pic.twitter.com/MNpkodAQiy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 18, 2024

Much of the Cincinnati area is expected to get total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, however, Butler and Warren counties might get as much as 2 to 4 inches.

The weather service says to prepare for slippery roads, adding that hazardous conditions could affect commute times, as snow piles up quickly on cold roads. Drivers are being urged to travel slowly and use caution.

Snowfall will continue overnight into Friday and the "best accumulation" will happen through Friday morning, forecasters said in a report. Periods of light snow will continue into Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend.

Detailed forecast for Cincinnati

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. A slight chance of snow before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 7 degrees. Wind chill values are as low as -4 degrees and west wind is 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21 degrees and wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 6 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 17 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Plan for snow accumulation, slippery roadways