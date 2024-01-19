What is a Level 1 Snow Emergency? Here's what the alert means

With two-plus inches of snow recorded in parts of Greater Cincinnati by early Friday morning, counties and cities are issuing snow emergencies.

Under Ohio Law, county sheriffs monitor snow conditions and declare snow emergencies when it has been determined that the use of highways and roadways by motorists is a threat to maintaining public peace.

In Kentucky, the county government makes the call, but cities can also declare emergencies.

What level of snow emergency are we on?

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has declared a Level One Snow Emergency on Friday. This declaration includes all county, township, city, and state roadways. Kenton County also has a Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective until rescinded.

A Level One Snow Emergency is designed to advise motorists of hazardous road conditions created by ice, blowing and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana counties, including Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont in Ohio, as well as Boone, Kenton and Campbell in Kentucky.

Regardless of what level is declared, officials urge citizens to remember that road conditions can vary throughout the county.

Definitions for snow emergencies can vary by state and county, but here are the basics:

What is a Level 1 Snow Emergency?

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow, and roads may be icy.

Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

No roadways are closed but unnecessary travel is discouraged.

What is a Level 2 Snow Emergency?

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow, and roads may be very icy.

Only drive if it is necessary to do so.

Employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

What is a Level 3 Snow Emergency?

Ice, blowing, and drifting snow have created extremely hazardous road conditions. Low visibility, extremely low temperatures and worsening road conditions are also factors.

Some or all county roads have been closed to all but emergency and essential persons.

No one should be on roadways unless absolutely necessary and violators could be subject to arrest.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Are there parking restrictions during snow storms?

Depending on how much snow is falling, residents should move their cars off city streets before major snowfall.

In Kenton County, during snow emergencies where snowfall accumulation is two inches or greater, no vehicle may be parked on a public road right of way.

In Cincinnati, during severe snowstorms, the city may issue a Parking Snow Emergency, which initiates parking restrictions on signed routes. Cars not moved are subject to ticketing and towing.

