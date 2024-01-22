Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

Florida's Space Coast is the home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight last year.

Officials expect that number to approach 100 launches this year, led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation launches will comprise the bulk of that total.

Following are the latest missions coming up from the Cape. All launches are listed in Eastern Standard Time. Be aware: Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.

Monday, January 29: SpaceX NG-20 ISS resupply mission

The Cygnus spacecraft is named the S.S. Patricia “Patty” Hilliard Robertson.

Mission: NASA, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX will team up on an International Space Station resupply mission using a Falcon 9 rocket and Cygnus spacecraft.

Launch: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Tuesday, February 6: NASA PACE spacecraft

Members of the media get a closer look at NASA’s PACE satellite at Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville.

Mission: NASA's PACE observatory — an acronym for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem — will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and gather "immense quantities of data" on the chemical composition, movement and interaction of airborne particles and clouds by scanning Earth with polarimeters every two days.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Mid-February: NASA-SpaceX Crew-8 mission

Crew-8 members (from left) Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, commander; Matthew Dominick, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist.

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Kennedy Space Center.

