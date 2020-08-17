Live: Democratic National Convention kicks off online amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is set to kick off Monday night. Like almost everything else amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the convention — which was originally supposed to take place in Milwaukee — will be held almost entirely online, with four days of live and pre-taped speeches and musical performances, all streamed in prime time. Monday night’s lineup includes speeches from Sens. Bernie Sanders, Doug Jones and Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Jim Clyburn, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Tune in here beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

