Live updates: Wildfires blaze in NW Oklahoma, fire weather conditions continue statewide

Two wildfires continue to burn in northwestern Oklahoma, though their intensity has moderated some, the Oklahoma Forestry Services report. The red flag warning over the state has expired.

Across the border, at least five growing wildfires were threatening communities in the Texas Panhandle as of early Wednesday, but their impact on Oklahoma has reduced overnight.

Only one Texas fire has crossed into northwestern Oklahoma, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which closed highways and promoted evacuations in at least one small town Tuesday night. The blaze remained 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, but its intensity has reduced some.

Oklahoma fire weather outlook

The National Weather Service in Norman reports that conditions conducive to wildfires will continue this week, though temperatures have dropped for a few days.

"The fire season is just getting started, with dry, windy, and warm conditions expected again this weekend," NWS Norman wrote on X.

The past few days have seen an uptick in fire activity (understatement). The fire season is just getting started, with dry, windy, and warm conditions expected again this weekend. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/9uefFP1Z4y — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 28, 2024

Fires affecting northwest Oklahoma Wednesday, as of 6 a.m.:

Smokehouse Creek Fire: 0% contained, 300,000 acres

Catesby Fire: 0% contained, 76,800 acres

Slapout Fire: 0% contained, 30,000 acres

Texas fires prompt state of disaster in Amarillo

A local state of disaster has been declared for the Texas Panhandle city of Amarillo, Texas, and Potter and Randall counties as a raging wildfire advances toward the area, according to the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management. Amarillo is in Potter County, and Randall County is adjacent, to the south.

So far, more than 370,000 acres have been burned by the fires, according to the forest service.

What's a 'red flag warning'? What's a 'fire weather watch'?

According to NWS Norman, a "red flag warning" is issued when the forecast is likely to have conditions favorable for the ignition and spread of wildfires. The warnings don't mean a wildfire is ongoing, but that conditions are highly favorable.

A "fire weather watch" is issued when upcoming weather conditions could result in wildland fire occurrence or extreme fire behavior. It means fire weather conditions are possible, but not imminent or occurring.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates: Wildfires blaze in NW Oklahoma, smoke information