Lubbock man pleads guilty to sex trafficking 17-year-old girl in Carlsbad and Texas

A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges after recruiting a girl in Carlsbad for prostitution.

Jaelind Fountaine pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to a charge of conspiracy to transport a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in prostitution, via plea deal entered with the U.S. District Court’s Northern Division of Texas Lubbock Division.

More: Lubbock woman pleads guilty, admits to bringing girl to Carlsbad for prostitution

That was one of five charges Fountaine was originally indicted on June 16, 2024, which included a charge each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a minor, interstate transportation to engage in prostitution, and transporting a minor to engage in prostitution.

For his plea, Fountain faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could be placed on supervised release after his incarceration for at least five years. The final sentencing decision will be issued by the court at a later hearing.

The 17-year-old girl he is accused of trafficking was initially brought to New Mexico from Lubbock by a different group of sex traffickers, all who previously pleaded guilty to similar charges.

More: New Mexico Democrats criticized for inaction on fentanyl bills

Fountaine, who at the time used the alias “Valentino” admitted to recruiting the girl between Jan. 15 and March 5, 2023. He worked with Sarah Gonzalez, who using the alias “Peaches" first approached the girl at a hotel in Carlsbad where she was left by a previous sex trafficker, read the plea agreement.

Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to interstate transportation to engage in prostitution Nov. 21, 2023 and faced a possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

More: Carlsbad police: Armed suspect being sought following shooting near Carlsbad Medical Center

By Feb. 21, 2023, police said the couple posted more than 80 ads on a known sex trafficking website advertising the girl in Carlsbad and sexual activities she would perform.

The email address and social media accounts connected to the ads were linked to Fountaine.

The girl’s mother saw the ads and notified Lubbock police, and officers went to Fountaine’s residence in Lubbock where they found the girl alone.

More: Woman sought in hit-and-run car crash that killed man on San Jose Boulevard in Carlsbad

Police said they found several messages between the girl and Fountaine where he told her how to evade law enforcement, sent as officers were knocking on the door.

Other messages between Fountaine and the girl provided evidence of prostitution, police said.

On Feb. 28, 2023, police said a minor witness told a teacher Fountaine and Gonzales were taking photos of nude women and advertising sexual services online, describing a photo police said was consistent with the advertisements for the girl the couple was accused of prostituting.

More: Carlsbad woman, teen shot on Pompa Street. Police looking for two suspects.

The minor witness told police the girl stayed with Fountaine and Gonzales for four to five weeks, read the report.

Police found the girl again on March 5, 2023 in Abilene, Texas, read the report, and saw Fountaine fleeing the area after she was located, the report read.

The girl was interviewed by police and admitted to engaging in prostitution at the behest of Fountaine and Gonzalez, reporting she was coerced and manipulated by the couple, read the report, not receiving any of the proceeds but being given occasional gifts of clothing and shoes.

More: Former Carlsbad police officer sues district attorney, argues constitutional rights abused

She told police Fountaine physically assaulted her twice in January and February 2023, arranged meetings with clients and taught the girl how to engage in the sex trade, read the report.

He also made her delete all her social media, the report read, threatening her if she did not, and forced the girl to “brand” herself with a “V” tattoo for Valentino.

The girl was first reported as a runaway Dec. 13, 2022, police said.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Lubbock man pleads guilty prostituting teen girl in Carlsbad