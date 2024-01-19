Lucas County grand jury indicts Kaitlyn Coones of Canton on homicide charges

judge's gavel

TOLEDO − A Lucas County grand jury has indicted a Canton teen in a 2023 homicide in Sylvania Township.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, a runaway teen living in a foster home in Stark County, is accused of killing 53-year-old Nicole Jones on April 19 in Jones' home, according to the indictment filed Thursday in Lucas County.

Sylvania Township is a suburb of Toledo.

The grand jury indicted Coones − initially charged as a juvenile − on felony charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, and she will be tried as an adult.

Coones and Jonathan Jones, now 34, were arrested May 6 in Mexico after an international manhunt. The pair were involved in some type of relationship.

In November, News 5 reported authorities said Coones killed Nicole Jones after Jonathan Jones wouldn't. She allegedly strangled and bludgeoned the woman.

Nicole Jones' body has never been found but prosecutors have said they believe she ended up in a Michigan landfill.

From Canton to Mexico: What to know about the search for Kaitlyn Coones & Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones was indicted Aug. 17 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

His next court date − a pretrial hearing − is Feb. 7 in Lucas County Common Pleas.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Kaitlyn Coones, 17, of Canton, indicted in 2023 Toledo area homicide