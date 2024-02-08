Melbourne police investigate Brightline train-pedestrian accident

Melbourne police are investigating another Brightline-connected fatality.

The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Fee Avenue, just yards away from the Daily Bread soup kitchen and day shelter. Witnesses told police that the person appeared to have laid down on the tracks and waited as the passenger train approached.

The latest accident comes on the wake of two fatal train-vehicle crashes two days apart in January at another Melbourne intersection — in both cases the vehicles were hit after maneuvering around gates. Those accidents, on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, were at the W.H. Jackson Street rail crossing. Altogether, three people were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Thursday finding that the drivers of the vehicles went around the gates just before their vehicles and trains collided. The initial reports did not indicate any fault by the Brightline train engineers or the safety equipment at the crossings.

Since the accidents, Brightline has installed flexible barriers, also known as delineators, between the traffic lanes at W.H. Jackson Street to prevent drivers from skirting the gates. Brightline also has focused on a rail safety public education campaign.

Brightline operates 32 passenger trains a day between Orlando International Airport and Miami — 16 in each direction — that pass through 50 rail crossings in Brevard. Florida East Coast Railway operates freight service along the Brevard rail corridor and has jurisdiction over the corridor.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

