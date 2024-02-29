Missing, endangered man from Port St. Lucie recovered in West Palm Beach

PORT ST. LUCIE − A man missing from Port St. Lucie was recovered in good health Wednesday in West Palm Beach, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Sherwyn Syder, 42, last was seen about 4 p.m. Monday when he walked away from a group home in the 300 block of Southwest Todd Avenue, police stated. The address is just north of Crosstown Parkway between Southwest Airoso and Southwest Bayshore boulevards.

Sherwyn Syder

Syder was described as missing and endangered.

Police publicly asked for help in finding Syder, and he was recovered Wednesday night in West Palm Beach by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, on Thursday.

No other information was available.

