Search underway in Port St. Lucie for reported escaped prisoner from Fort Pierce

PORT ST. LUCIE — Investigators Monday are searching for what was described as a prisoner who left a Fort Pierce hospital in a carjacked vehicle before abandoning it miles away to the south, officials said.

Port St. Lucie Police, Fort Pierce Police and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials are coordinating after the prisoner about 7:30 a.m. Monday reportedly escaped law enforcement custody at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, according to Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson.

Mesiti said officials are searching for the man in the area of Northwest St. James Drive and Northwest North Macedo Boulevard, which is where the man appeared to abandon a vehicle taken in a carjacking from the Lawnwood hospital parking lot, Mesiti said.

The man reportedly was in Fort Pierce Police custody at the hospital on a domestic violence related charge before escaping, officials said.

It’s not the first time a prisoner has been accused this month of leaving the hospital.

On Feb. 1 at about 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man considered an escaped prisoner left Lawnwood hospital on foot.

Justice Reynolds walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital west in the 1700 block of South 23rd Street, which is the approximate address of the facility.

Larry Croom, Fort Pierce police spokesperson, has said Reynolds was not in the custody of Fort Pierce police but officers were called to find him when it was learned he left the hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether Reynolds has been located.

No other information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Search in PSL for police escapee, carjacking suspect from Fort Pierce