Mission Hospital sued, police body cams, homelessness fact checking: Citizen Times impacts

ASHEVILLE – Beloved beer, lifestyle and nature journalists left their marks on the Citizen Times pages and in a community’s collective heart.

Mothers shared shattering stories of murdered sons.

Myths about people without homes being bused into the city were dispelled.

The North Carolina attorney general filed a momentous lawsuit against the largest hospital system in Western North Carolina after Citizen Times investigative reporting.

These are just some of the stories that defined the year 2023 in Asheville and were chronicled in the pages of the Citizen Times. They were stories with impact, from the grand scale of reporting that moved government officials to effect change to the simple acts of sharing communal grief.

They highlight the mission of the Asheville Citizen Times reporters and photojournalists ― to inform our readers through explanatory pieces, to hold those in power accountable through watchdog and accountability journalism and to help set a vision of positive change for our community.

Following are ACT stories that made a difference in 2023:

Deteriorating, out-of-ADA compliance downtown parking decks get checked

Residents who use wheelchairs and have mobility challenges told the Citizen Times how difficult it is to access the downtown Harrah’s Cherokee Center parking deck, alleging the city was not complying with federal ADA requirements.

Our accountability reporting highlighted that indeed the city’s oldest parking garage was out of ADA compliance in many areas, with spaces too narrow and ramps too steep for wheelchairs to access, an elevator and accessible walkway often nonworking or closed after hours. And they have little to no security.

Amanda Levesque talks to her coworker, Hayley Michaels, at their workplace, Madame Clutterbuckets, August 6, 2023, in Asheville.

City Government Reporter Sarah Honosky’s reporting and public records requests also revealed a city assessment found $11.3 million needed in repairs to deteriorating parking decks, a longstanding issue in our city. In November, a month after our first investigative look into Asheville’s parking problems, City Council unanimously approved a nearly half-million-dollar contract for 24/7 security at all four city owned downtown parking garages, and nearly $70,000 in structural repairs for the Wall Street parking garage, with the promise of more improvements to continue.

Parking deck safety: Asheville City Council OKs contract for 24/7 security at downtown parking decks

Homelessness myths fact-checked

The city’s ongoing issues with how to address homelessness was a near constant in 2023 news coverage. Honosky took on some of the pervasive myths surrounding people who have no permanent homes in a series of stories to set the record straight.

One longstanding myth, promulgated from the former police chief and other government officials down to Facebook chat groups, is that homeless people are bused into Asheville. Our reporting, which included insight from government data in other Southern cities, and from Asheville’s own data, revealed the myth – sometimes used as an excuse to turn away from people in need of help and support in our city – to be false and unfounded.

More: Debunking homelessness myths: Asheville experts take on 5 common misconceptions

You can’t ask for help in this town?

City leaders in 2023, pressed by downtown business owners and public safety groups to “handle” homeless people and panhandlers, proposed substantive changes to solicitation ordinances. These included restricting people from giving money from their cars to those asking for help and expanding the distance panhandlers must stand from restricted areas, including outdoor dining areas and transit stops.

Public safety reporter Ryley Ober’s reporting, enhanced by photojournalist Angela Wilhelm's photos, found that such restrictions were likely unconstitutional, if not just unkind and unnecessary, and highlighted the Asheville Police Department’s own data showing calls for service for panhandling has been steeply declining. After this reporting, public disapproval of such changes led City Council to scrap a vote on the panhandling ordinance amendments.

Sean Alcock, who is homeless, stands in the middle of Patton Avenue asking for help from motorists August 4, 2023.

Holding a hospital system to account

The ACT continued its coverage in 2023 of deteriorating medical care and potential harm to patients through staffing cuts and other medical care shortcuts by Mission Health, the formerly nonprofit hospital purchased by the for-profit HCA Healthcare in 2019 for $1.5 billion. County Government and Health Reporter Mitch Black doggedly investigated complaints from patients, staff, nurses and doctors.

His investigative reporting in July found that ambulance wait times once patients arrive at Mission Hospital has been steadily increasing, sometimes more than an hour. Patients “waiting on the wall” do not receive the care they need expeditiously. Ambulances cannot drive to 911 calls if paramedics are waiting beside patients at Mission.

Since the Citizen Times published this story, Buncombe, McDowell and Yancey counties have made changes to EMS drop-off or transportation policies at Mission Hospital.

More: Lawsuit: Mission Hospital negligent post-op care led to patient death

More: Pending Mission Hospital bylaws, policies threaten to punish doctors who speak out

Police bodycams added after in-custody death

Some of our most important coverage is in holding law enforcement – those armed with guns and able to take people into custody – accountable for their actions. In 2022, Christopher Hensley, the Henderson County father of two young children, died in the parking lot of his apartment complex after being restrained, beaten and shocked with stun guns by multiple law enforcement officers from Fletcher police and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Following Citizen Times coverage questioning the officers’ actions and a reporter seeking bodycam footage through a court petition, the Fletcher Town Council voted to outfit officers with bodycams, one of the town’s biggest purchases.

Christopher Hensley receives chest compressions as six other officers who had pinned him down watch.

More: NC investigation into police, Fletcher man's in-custody death done; SBI report now with DA

More: 'Why didn't Chris Hensley make national news?' Fletcher death similar to Tyre Nichols'

Asheville City Schools violence reporting changed

Rapes, assaults and other violent crimes noted by police at Asheville City Schools were not being recorded in a North Carolina system that top state education officials and legislators use to set policies and that parents are supposed to be able to use to judge a school’s safety. These included a sexual assault of a 5-year-old at an Isaac Dickson Elementary bathroom in 2019, in which the parent said the then-school principal refused to report the incident to police.

After a Citizen Times investigation exposing the unreported violent incidents, the school system made changes to the way it reports violent crimes to the state.

More: Asheville City Schools crimes: weapons, rapes not reported to NC School Board?

Humanizing homicide victims and their families

We delved into the ― unfortunately ― many shattered lives of those who lost loved ones to gun violence this past year, and in previous years, who are still waiting for justice. Ober went deep beyond the police press releases to reach out to grieving family members, people like Teresa Mosely. Her son, Keith Mosely, was shot to death at age 21 more than a year and a half ago and she agonizes through every court hearing of the man accused of killing Keith, waiting for answers.

Teresa Mosely said she gets a buildup of anxiety the week before a court date. She can’t eat, can’t sleep. She said they “don’t even know why he did it.”

Terria Shade Lytle's son, Kedrick Green, 29, was shot to death two years ago. Even after a conviction of his killer in 2023, Lytle still feels that justice wasn’t served as Green’s killer was sentenced for a crime lesser than first-degree murder, and has no answers for her son’s young children.

Keith Mosely poses with his mom, Teresa Mosely, at his graduation from Asheville High School.

Mansion tax breaks no more?

A series of Citizen Times stories by Burgess and Growth and Development Reporter Will Hofmann revealed that multimillion dollar homes throughout Asheville and Buncombe County were being taxed far below sale prices, depriving public coffers at a time when many teachers are saying their pay does not allow them to afford rent. One of the largest "offending" properties was that of Deerhaven Gardens, a South Asheville manse originally on the market in 2023 for a record $34 million but only taxed at a value of $6.3 million.

After the stories, the county tax assessor changed his stance and said he would work to put fairer tax values on the homes, including Deerhaven, which has since had its asking price lowered to $25 million.

The deck at Deerhaven Gardens, a South Asheville mansion on the market for $25 million.

More: 'Hidden subsidy for rich people:' Asheville area mansions sell for 92% over tax value

More: Asheville, WNC lower-priced homes overtaxed; higher-end homes undertaxed, new study says

Former Citizen Times journalists die, honored, remembered

Those of us old-timers at the Citizen Times were heartbroken when we lost former colleagues Tony Kiss, aka the Beer Guy, at 68, and longtime lifestyle columnist Carole Currie, 81, only weeks apart in August.

Tony Kiss hangs out at one of his favorite places, McCormick Field.

Carole Currie wrote her final column as a fulltime Asheville Citizen Times features reporter on Dec. 22, 1999.

But our stories honoring these stellar journalists and exceptional humans had an impact far outside the newsroom. Written with warmth and depth, Food and Dining Reporter Tiana Kennell drew out current and former staffers, friends and family to share their memories, like Tony’s “Kiss-ism” catch phrases (“Saints preserve us!”) and his antics with local brewers. And the classiness and sly, dry humor of Currie. Each worked for the ACT for more than 30 years.

Longtime contributing columnist George Ellison died at 81 in February. He was by any measure the voice of the WNC mountains for at least 36 years, penning the weekly “Nature Journal” for the ACT, detailing the intricate ways of the natural world.

Thousands read these tribute stories, which helped community members celebrate those lost and provided family, friends and readers comfort during a time of grief.

Karen Chávez is Executive Editor of the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News, both part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips, comments, questions? Call 828-236-8980, email KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Facebook or Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville Citizen Times watchdog reporting with impact